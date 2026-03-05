That Metal Guy Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Waste Management and Recycling in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / That Metal Guy has been named the recipient of the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the category of Waste Management and Recycling for the London region. This distinction recognizes the company's leadership in scrap metal and electronics recycling, its unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability, and its 16-year track record of delivering exceptional customer service.

Founded 16 years ago by Tony Laviolette, Founder of That Metal Guy, the company was built on determination, foresight, and a strong commitment to responsible recycling. Laviolette entered the industry by collecting discarded metal items from the curb, quickly identifying that this approach was neither scalable nor sustainable for a professional operation.

Guided by long-term vision, he strategically transformed the business into a structured, customer-first service operating exclusively through scheduled bookings. This pivotal shift established the foundation for a reliable, organized, and highly trusted recycling company that now serves thousands of residential and commercial clients across the region. What began as a one-person operation has since evolved into a 24-time award-winning, 5-star rated business widely recognized for professionalism, integrity, and operational excellence.

Built on Trust, Growth, and Community

That Metal Guy has earned its reputation by combining transparency, efficiency, and genuine environmental stewardship. The company delivers a secure and dependable recycling process designed to protect customers, safeguard materials, and ensure responsible handling from pickup to processing.

Whether recycling scrap metal, electronics, or other recoverable materials, clients rely on That Metal Guy for responsive service, fair value, and complete peace of mind.

"Our mission has always been to make recycling safe, accessible, and beneficial for our community," says Tony Laviolette, Founder of That Metal Guy. "Recognizing early that professionalism and structure were essential to long-term success allowed us to build a service customers could truly depend on. Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us."

Leading the Way in Responsible Recycling

That Metal Guy's continued growth is driven by a people-first philosophy rooted in respect, accountability, and professionalism. Every customer interaction reflects the company's dedication to service excellence and meaningful environmental impact.

As a proudly ESG Certified company, That Metal Guy exceeds standard recycling practices by meeting rigorous environmental, social, and governance benchmarks. This distinction reinforces the organization's commitment to ethical operations, sustainable practices, and community responsibility - positioning it as a recognized leader in modern recycling.

Over the past 16 years, That Metal Guy has proudly serviced more than 60,000 customers and diverted over 16,000 tons of material from landfills, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

Commitment to Community and Sustainability

As a proudly Canadian business, That Metal Guy remains deeply rooted in community involvement and environmental awareness. The company actively promotes responsible recycling habits and collaborates with local organizations to reduce waste and support long-term sustainability initiatives.

The recognition from Consumer Choice Award further solidifies That Metal Guy's position as a trusted leader within the waste management and recycling industry. Backed by a proven record of customer satisfaction, operational integrity, and environmental responsibility, the company continues to set the benchmark for service excellence while expanding its impact across the region.

About That Metal Guy

That Metal Guy is a 24-time award-winning, ESG Certified Canadian company specializing in scrap metal and electronics recycling. Based in London, Ontario, the company is widely known for its reliability, professionalism, and commitment to safety and environmental responsibility. Built from the ground up through strong leadership and a clear operational vision, That Metal Guy continues to lead the way in responsible waste management solutions. About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has recognized and promoted business excellence across North America. Through an independent and rigorous selection process, only the top businesses in each category earn this prestigious distinction. Learn more at www.ccaward.com. Contact Information

