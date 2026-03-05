Katsu Express Brings Japanese Comfort Food to The Spotlight With 2026 Consumer Choice Award Win in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / At a time when diners are seeking both comfort and originality, Katsu Express has carved out a distinct place in London's restaurant scene. The Japanese fusion bistro has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Restaurants - Japanese category, celebrating its focused menu, consistent execution, and role as the city's first tonkatsu specialty restaurant.

Katsu Express was founded on a simple but disciplined idea: do a few things exceptionally well and do them the same way every time. As the first restaurant in London dedicated to tonkatsu, the Japanese style deep fried pork cutlet, Katsu Express introduced a concept that was both new to the local market and rooted in Japanese comfort food traditions. Since opening, the restaurant has attracted guests looking for satisfying, well prepared meals that feel familiar yet distinctive.

The menu reflects that philosophy. Each dish is prepared with attention to quality, flavour and timing, allowing customers to enjoy food that is consistent from visit to visit. Rather than relying on trends or overly complex offerings, Katsu Express focuses on dishes the team genuinely believes in, creating meals that are approachable, comforting and full of flavour.

Speed and care are equally important to the dining experience. Guests can expect efficient service without compromising on quality, making Katsu Express a reliable choice for both quick meals and relaxed dining. The kitchen's commitment to preparation and execution ensures that every plate reflects the restaurant's standards.

For the team at Katsu Express, receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a reflection of the relationship they have built with their customers. "We cook the food we believe in," said the team at Katsu Express. "Our goal has always been to serve dishes that taste great every single time. We are grateful to everyone who continues to support us and enjoy what we do."

The Consumer Choice Award highlights businesses that stand out within their category and earn strong support from their community. For Katsu Express, the recognition underscores the success of its focused approach and its contribution to London's growing and diverse food culture.

As the restaurant looks ahead, Katsu Express remains committed to delivering the same quality, consistency and care that defined its early success. By staying true to its concept and culinary values, the bistro continues to invite guests to experience Japanese fusion food that is made with purpose and pride.

