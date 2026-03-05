Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd Recognized with Consumer Choice Award for Glass and Mirror Sales & Service in Windsor and Greater Region

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Glass and Mirror Sales & Service for the Windsor and Greater Region. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction, reinforcing its reputation for quality workmanship, technical expertise, and customer-focused service.

For decades, Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd has delivered professional glass and mirror solutions to both residential and commercial clients throughout the region. The company has built its standing in the community by combining precision craftsmanship with dependable service, ensuring every project reflects both functionality and refined design.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research and recognizes businesses that are top-ranked by consumers in their category. Earning this award four years in a row demonstrates the continued trust and loyalty Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd has cultivated across Windsor and the surrounding area.

Several defining qualities distinguish the company within a competitive industry.

Unparalleled quality remains at the forefront of every project. From custom shower enclosures and decorative mirrors to large-scale commercial storefront systems, each installation is completed with careful attention to detail and adherence to the highest industry standards.

Extensive expertise further sets the team apart. With years of hands-on experience, Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd provides knowledgeable guidance to clients, helping them select solutions that align with their practical needs and aesthetic vision.

Innovation is another pillar of the company's success. As a Diamon-Fusion registered dealer, Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd offers advanced protective coating technology that enhances the durability, clarity, and longevity of glass surfaces. This forward-thinking approach allows customers to benefit from products that are both visually impressive and easier to maintain over time.

Above all, customer satisfaction drives the company's continued growth. From the initial consultation through final installation, clients can expect clear communication, transparent timelines, and professional service. This commitment has resulted in strong repeat business and referrals throughout the Windsor and Greater Region.

"Our team is incredibly proud to serve this community," said Al LaMarre, founder and owner of Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award for the fifth consecutive year is a meaningful honour. It reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication our staff brings to every single project."

Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd offers a comprehensive range of services including custom residential glass installations, commercial storefront systems, mirrors, railings, and specialty glass applications. By combining skilled craftsmanship with modern technology, the company continues to set a high standard for Glass and Mirror Sales & Service in the region.

About Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd

Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd is a Windsor-based provider of residential and commercial glass and mirror solutions serving the Windsor and Greater Region. The company specializes in custom glass installations, shower enclosures, mirrors, storefront systems, railings, and specialty glass applications. As a Diamon-Fusion registered dealer, Bayview Glass & Mirror Ltd provides advanced protective glass technology designed to enhance durability and long-term performance. Known for its craftsmanship, expertise, and customer-first approach, the company has earned the Consumer Choice Award for Glass & Mirror Sales & Service for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.bayviewglass.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

