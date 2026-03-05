Comprehensive Home Comfort Services: Atlascare Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for HVAC Across The GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Atlascare has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of HVAC for the Greater Toronto Area. The recognition reflects the company's longstanding commitment to delivering dependable heating, cooling, and plumbing services to homeowners throughout the region.

Since 1932, Atlascare has remained a trusted household name in Oakville and across the GTA. For more than nine decades, the company has helped families stay comfortable year-round through reliable service, technical expertise, and a customer-first approach. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award highlights Atlascare's reputation for quality workmanship and responsive service in one of Canada's most competitive markets.

Atlascare provides a comprehensive range of residential services, including HVAC installation and repair, heat pumps, water heaters, plumbing solutions, and preventative maintenance programs. Whether addressing urgent breakdowns or performing routine system tune-ups, the company's fully licensed technicians are equipped to deliver prompt and professional service.

A key differentiator for Atlascare is its commitment to same-day HVAC service when it matters most. Harsh Canadian winters and humid summer heat can create urgent situations for homeowners. From a furnace failure during a cold snap to an air conditioning breakdown in peak summer, Atlascare's team responds quickly to restore comfort and peace of mind.

"Our team understands how important home comfort is to families across the GTA," said Sean Pico, AtlasCare General Manager. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful recognition of the trust our customers place in us every day. We are proud to stand behind our work and continue delivering service that homeowners can rely on."

Beyond emergency repairs, Atlascare specializes in modern energy-efficient solutions, including heat pump systems designed to support both heating and cooling needs. By offering advanced technologies and maintenance services, the company helps homeowners improve system performance, reduce energy consumption, and extend equipment lifespan.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Being selected as the 2026 winner for HVAC services in the GTA underscores Atlascare's strong community presence and its dedication to exceeding client expectations.

With a history dating back to 1932, Atlascare continues to evolve with industry advancements while maintaining the values that built its reputation. Its focus on licensed expertise, responsive service, and comprehensive home comfort solutions has positioned the company as a leader in residential HVAC and plumbing services across the region.

As temperatures fluctuate throughout the year, homeowners can depend on Atlascare for dependable service, knowledgeable technicians, and a commitment to keeping families comfortable in every season.

About Atlascare

Atlascare is a leading HVAC and plumbing service provider serving Oakville and the Greater Toronto Area since 1932. The company offers heating and cooling services, heat pump installation, water heater solutions, plumbing services, and preventative maintenance programs. With fully licensed technicians and a focus on same-day service, Atlascare is dedicated to delivering reliable home comfort solutions that families can trust. For more information, visit www.atlascare.ca. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comprehensive-home-comfort-services-atlascare-wins-2026-consumer-1143674