WKN: A1T6R0 | ISIN: US23131B3078
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:08
17,400 Euro
+2,96 % +0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
05.03.2026
Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International to Report its First Quarter 2026 Results on March 11, 2026, and Host Earnings Conference Call on March 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

Additionally, CXI's 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders is to be held in-person on March 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (EST)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), will report its financial results for the First Quarter of 2026 (ended January 31, 2026) after-market close on Wednesday March 11, 2026. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday March 12, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

Additionally, management and the board of directors will be hosting CXI's 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 3:00 p.m. (EST) in-person on Tuesday March 24, 2026 at the Currency Exchange International, Corp. head office, 6649 Westwood Blvd., Suite 250, Orlando, FL 32821.

CXI First Quarter 2026 - Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the First Quarter 2026, after-market close on Wednesday March 11, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday March 12, 2026 at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Local (New York): (+1) 646 307 1865

- Local (Toronto): (+1) 289 514 5100

- Toll Free - North America: (+1) 800 717 1738

- Conference ID Number: 93504

For those unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

CXI Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Details:

Currency Exchange International, Corp.'s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held in-person on March 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (EST). You may also register to watch the meeting via a non-voting webinar.

Meeting Date and Time

Tuesday March 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

Meeting Location
Currency Exchange International, Corp.
6649 Westwood Blvd. Suite 250
Orlando, Florida 32821

Questions
Shareholders can submit their questions directly to the Investor Relations group through the contact us form by selecting the topic Investor Relations. As well, shareholders attending in person will be able to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting.

AGM Resources

The following resources will be posted when available:

  1. 2025 Annual Report (Coming Soon)

  2. 2025 Management Information Circular

  3. 2026 Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  4. 2025 Annual Information Form

  5. Form of Proxy

  6. AGM Voting Results (Post meeting)

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-to-report-its-first-quarter-2026-res-1143918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
