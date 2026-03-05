Kolkata, India--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to launch its new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) service, expanding its digital offerings in response to the growth of AI-powered search and conversational platforms.

The new service is designed to help brands maintain visibility as user behavior moves from browsing lists of links to receiving AI-generated answers, comparisons, and summaries.

Viacon prepares to launch its new GEO service

In conversational environments, inclusion depends on how clearly a brand is structured, recognized, and cited across the web. GEO is designed to strengthen those signals so businesses are more likely to be referenced in AI-generated responses.

The service focuses on preparing digital content for AI comprehension. It includes structured content development, entity authority building, citation strategy, digital public relations alignment, and technical optimization.

"Viacon has always focused on staying ahead of digital transformation. GEO is a natural extension of that philosophy. Our long-term vision is to help brands not only perform in today's digital environment but also remain structurally embedded in tomorrow's AI-driven landscape," said Sudarshan Nath, SEO Team Lead at Viacon.

"As search, recommendations, and buying decisions increasingly rely on AI systems, our responsibility is to ensure our clients are part of those intelligent ecosystems. GEO marks our transition from being purely performance-focused to becoming an AI-aligned strategic growth partner."

Businesses that adopt the new GEO service can expect increased discoverability in AI-assisted search experiences, stronger authority signals, and improved representation within conversational responses.

Over time, the service aims to support long-term digital presence as AI tools become more integrated into search and decision-making processes.

The GEO service is expected to be available to new and existing clients in the near future.

For additional information on Viacon's SEO services, visit https://viacon.io/seo-services.

About Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global MarTech agency that provides digital marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO), web and app development, paid media management, and performance marketing. The company also deploys AI-enabled tools, including automated content optimization and predictive audience targeting.

Founded in 2018 by Mashum Mollah in West Bengal, India, Viacon serves clients in India, the UAE, and the United States. The company works across sectors such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and real estate, with a distributed team supporting the delivery of digital solutions.

