North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.: North American Niobium to Commence Systematic Bottom-of-Till and Bedrock Sampling at Sabot Project, Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (FSE: KS82.F) announces that it will commence a 3 to 4 week bedrock sampling and bottom-of-till sampling program at its 100%-owned Sabot project, located approximately 45 kilometres northwest of the Municipality of La Tuque, Québec.

Click here to view image

The program is designed to advance the Company's niobium (Nb) and rare earth element (REE) targeting by collecting new bottom-of-till information suitable for heavy fraction mineralogy, together with shallow bedrock core information collected from surface using a backpack drill. Based on results and logistical considerations, the program may be expanded to include follow-up coverage on the Company's Bardy and Blanchette properties.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Bedrock and bottom-of-till sampling program will commence at the Sabot project, Québec, and is expected to run approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

The Company has planned 187 sampling points on an approximate 400-metre spacing, positioned to optimize homogeneity of coverage across the target area.

The program will focus on collecting bottom-of-till material for heavy fraction mineralogy and obtaining bedrock information via shallow core drilling from surface.

Bedrock sampling is expected to comprise up to ~2 metres of core from surface per point, depending on overburden conditions.

Field activities are expected to be conducted by a crew that may consist of up to three operators, with work supervised by consulting geologists working alongside the Company.

The program may be expanded to include additional sampling on the Company's Bardy and Blanchette areas based on results and logistics.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The planned work is intended to refine and prioritize exploration targets through systematic collection of both bottom-of-till and bedrock information in areas where multiple datasets support elevated potential for Nb-REE prospectivity. The program is structured to provide two complementary datasets: (i) bottom-of-till material suitable for heavy fraction mineralogy, and (ii) shallow bedrock core intervals to support direct geological observation and sampling where overburden permits.

At Sabot, the Company has planned 187 sampling points at approximately 400-metre spacing, with point positioning selected to optimize the uniformity of coverage across the area of interest while remaining responsive to local access and site conditions.

Bedrock information will be collected using a backpack drill, with shallow drilling expected to return up to ~2 metres of core from surface, subject to overburden thickness and ground conditions encountered at each site.

TARGETING RATIONALE

The sampling program is focused on areas of interest defined through the Company's ongoing interpretation of its Québec datasets, including:

Geophysical signatures interpreted to be consistent with prospective intrusive and/or structural settings;

Rock and soil geochemical anomalies identified within the project area;

Structural interpretation used to inform the prioritization of corridors, contacts, and potential controls on emplacement and alteration; and

Geological indicators interpreted to be consistent with alkaline intrusive environments that can be associated with Nb-REE mineral systems.

The Company cautions that geophysical and geochemical anomalies are exploration indicators only and do not confirm the presence of mineralization. Sampling results and associated mineralogical work will require interpretation in the context of the broader geological setting and may or may not support follow-up work.

"This program is an important step in building higher-quality drill targets at Sabot," said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer. "By combining bottom-of-till sampling suitable for heavy fraction mineralogy with shallow bedrock core information, we aim to strengthen our geological understanding and improve our chances of hitting niobium and rare earth elements mineralization in our upcoming 2026 drill program"

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Québec's Grenville Province. The Québec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

