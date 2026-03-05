During the 60th ITB Berlin, a partnership agreement captured significant attention within the international tourism industry: Sanya, China's tropical coastal city, formally signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding with Lonely Planet, the world's premier travel content platform.

Over recent years, leveraging the comprehensive benefits of Hainan Free Trade Port's opening-up policy, Sanya's tourism industry has accelerated its international development, rapidly emerging as a globally renowned tropical coastal destination. With its unparalleled coastal resources, convenient entry policies and comprehensive tourism infrastructure, a growing number of international visitors are choosing Sanya as their holiday destination.

Through its robust international influence and steadily growing appeal to global travellers, Sanya has successfully secured its place among Lonely Planet's key global travel destinations. This in-depth collaboration between the two parties breaks away from traditional destination marketing agreements, centring instead on 'content co-creation' and 'brand redefinition'. By deeply integrating world-class content creation capabilities with Sanya's distinctive tourism resources, it injects fresh vitality into the development of Sanya's international tourism brand.

From Guidebook to Narrative Platform: Lonely Planet's Evolving Role

As a globally renowned travel media IP operating across over 200 countries and regions, Lonely Planet has evolved from a traditional guidebook publisher into a global content and creator platform. This collaboration breaks conventional destination marketing models by focusing on co-created content, IP resonance, and brand redefinition. It deeply integrates world-class content creation capabilities with Sanya's tropical coastal resources to comprehensively elevate the global brand narrative.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, both parties will initially focus on co-creating content, developing tailored promotional materials centred on Sanya's tourism resources for key source markets such as Europe. Under the framework, Lonely Planet will mobilise its global editorial network and seasoned travel creators to immerse themselves in Sanya for content creation. Through an international lens, they will craft premium content tailored to overseas audiences, precisely targeting core global travellers to comprehensively reshape Sanya's image as an international tourism destination.

Regarding this collaboration, several experienced travel enthusiasts have remarked that, in their view, Lonely Planet's partnership with Sanya signifies that this tropical coastal city in China will now enter the content landscape of the world's most dedicated travellers.

Asian Beach Games as a narrative window

With Sanya hosting the sixth Asian Beach Games in 2026, this presents fresh opportunities for the city's international cultural and tourism promotion. It also forms the core narrative platform for Sanya's collaboration with Lonely Planet. Both parties will integrate their partnership deeply with the Asian Beach Games, achieving pre-event integrated marketing that combines the event's intellectual property with tourism IP. Simultaneously, using the Games as a medium, they will fuse sporting competition, coastal lifestyle and sustainable tourism concepts to create an innovative communication model. This will showcase Sanya's urban vitality and development philosophy to the world.

This collaboration may be regarded as a pivotal initiative in Sanya's 2026 overseas marketing strategy for Europe. It also marks Lonely Planet's first in-depth strategic partnership with a single Chinese tourist destination in recent years. Industry observers view this as a testament to the international top-tier IP's long-term confidence in China's inbound tourism market, while also representing a significant milestone for Sanya in deepening international cooperation and enhancing its global influence.

Through this collaboration, Sanya is able to leverage Lonely Planet's global media influence to continuously enhance its international brand profile, further accelerating its development as a world-class tourist city and positioning it as a flagship emblem for China's cultural and tourism exchanges abroad.

About Sanya

Sanya stands as China's sole tropical coastal tourism city. Hosting the 6th Asian Beach Games in 2026, it is committed to establishing itself as a globally influential world-class tourism destination.

About Lonely Planet

Founded in Australia in 1972, Lonely Planet is the world's leading travel content platform. It possesses an extensive global media network and creator resources, with annual guidebook sales reaching 7 million copies, profoundly influencing travellers' choices worldwide.

