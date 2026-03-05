DJ Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc (EQSU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8474 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12653381 CODE: EQSU LN ISIN: LU2991918421 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2991918421 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EQSU LN LEI Code: 213800TUH1VSFHZ1BX49

March 05, 2026 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)