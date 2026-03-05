BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 4 March 2026 were:

605.44p Capital only

607.15p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 4th March 2026, the Company now has 92,257,996 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 25,670,942 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).