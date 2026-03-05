a.i. solutions Partnering with the U.S. Geological Survey Technology Transfer Office to Advance AI/ML Technology for Landsat Missions Flight Operations

LANHAM, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / a.i. solutions is pleased to announce it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Technology Transfer Office (TTO.) The CRADA will explore more streamlined satellite operations and improved mission reliability for Landsat satellites through use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques. The Earth observing Landsat satellites move at nearly 17,000 mph in an orbit 438 miles above the planet.

This award stems from USGS's December 2024 Sources Sought Notice in which the USGS requested expertise to explore ways to optimize satellite flight operations for Landsat missions using AI/ML. Specific areas explored include anomaly triage, trending telemetry and analysis, orbital mechanics, and other areas of flight dynamics and operations.

About a.i. solutions, Inc.

a.i. solutions is a leading aerospace engineering firm providing mission-critical software, engineering services, and operational support to national security, civilian, and commercial space agencies. a.i. solutions provides flight dynamics products such as FreeFlyer to the space industry with capabilities including mission operations, planning and analysis, maneuvering and targeting, orbit determination and optimization, and space ground systems. Since the company formation in 1996, we have leveraged AI/ML techniques to enhance our capabilities and improve the solutions we provide for our customers.

