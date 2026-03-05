Anzeige
05.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Genvor, Inc. Presenting at NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL March 12, 2026

CEO Chad Pawlak to deliver corporate update on AI-accelerated peptide platform and strategic growth initiatives

WOODLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Chad Pawlak will be presenting at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 12, 2026.

The presentation will include a corporate update highlighting the Company's recent milestones, technology platform advancements and upcoming growth initiatives. Attendees and investors are encouraged to schedule one-on-one meetings with management during the conference.

NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference will be held March 11-12, 2026 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. For more information or to register, please visit: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

About Genvor

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB:GNVR) is a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health. Genvor's proprietary BioCypher platform designs peptides that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support human recovery and wellness. Through strategic partnerships and a dual-market commercialization model, Genvor is advancing peptide science from field to finish line. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for over 40 years. NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
Genvor Incorporated
Marketing@genvor.com
www.genvor.com

Media
Carly Scaduto
carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com

SOURCE: Genvor, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/genvor-inc.-presenting-at-nibas-152nd-investment-conference-in-fort-lauderdale-fl-mar-1143009

