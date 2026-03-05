Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Applied Energetics (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in advanced directed-energy and ultrashort-pulse laser technologies, today announced that Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference held March 22-24 in Dana Point, California at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. The management team will participate in one-on-ones and small group meetings with analysts and investors.

For more information about this conference and for registration information, please contact ROTH Capital Partners. Any investors interested in meeting with Applied Energetics' management at the conference should contact their representatives at ROTH.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a defense technology company, specializes in optical fiber-based ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies and applications for countering drones, ISR sensors, hypersonic weapons, and other applications. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high-intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

