05.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Global Industrial Company To Participate In The Sidoti Small Cap Conference On March 18, 2026

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on March 18, 2026.

Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference and will present at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The live audio broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of national and private brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply That. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



