ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider AF Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit for Marketing Security SaaS Platform

Independent audit confirms the effectiveness of Spider Labs' security controls across its marketing security SaaS platform.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Spider Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoko Otsuki) today announced that its cloud-based marketing security SaaS platform Spider AF has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II examination conducted by an independent auditor in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The resulting SOC 2 Type II report provides independent assurance that Spider Labs' controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality were suitably designed and operated effectively over the specified review period.

Overview of the SOC 2 Type II Examination

Details of the report are as follows:

Service covered: Spider AF (cloud-based marketing security SaaS platform)
Trust Services Categories: Security, Availability, Confidentiality
Report type: SOC 2 Type II
Examination period: June 1, 2025 - December 1, 2025

Background and Future Outlook

As the use of cloud services continues to expand, SaaS providers are expected to demonstrate robust and independently verified security management practices.

In response to these expectations, Spider Labs implemented internal controls aligned with the SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria and completed an independent third-party examination to provide customers with verifiable assurance regarding its security management practices.

Spider Labs will continue strengthening its information security and internal control framework in order to support customers in maintaining secure and reliable business operations.

Strengthening Enterprise Readiness

In recent years, enterprise procurement and security evaluation processes have increasingly required SaaS providers to submit SOC 2 reports as part of vendor risk assessments. SOC 2 has become an important benchmark for objectively demonstrating the effectiveness of a service provider's security and internal control framework.

Spider Labs has previously obtained ISMS certification (ISO/IEC 27001:2022). With the completion of the SOC 2 Type II examination, an independent auditor has now evaluated both the design of the company's control framework and the operational effectiveness of those controls over a defined period of time.

This enables Spider Labs to:

  • Streamline security reviews by providing a third-party assurance report during vendor evaluations

  • Address strict enterprise security requirements, including those of financial institutions and large organizations

  • Facilitate smoother procurement processes involving legal, IT, and information security departments

These measures strengthen Spider Labs' ability to support organizations that require a high level of security assurance.

What is SOC 2 Type II?

SOC 2 is an independent assurance report in which an auditor evaluates a service organization's internal controls based on the Trust Services Criteria established by the AICPA.

Spider Labs' controls were evaluated against the following criteria:

  • Security

  • Availability

  • Confidentiality

SOC reports are generally categorized as follows:

Type I: Evaluates whether internal controls are suitably designed and implemented at a specific point in time.

Type II: Evaluates whether those controls are suitably designed and operated effectively over a defined period.

Because a Type II examination evaluates the operating effectiveness of controls over time, it provides stronger assurance regarding the ongoing operation of those controls.

About Spider AF

With digital marketing now cemented as the primary engine of marketing operations, organizations face increasing exposure to latent exploitations within their marketing infrastructure.

According to Spider Labs research, an analysis of 4.15 billion performance advertising clicks in 2024 found that 5.1% were identified as fraudulent, representing an estimated $37.7 billion in global digital advertising losses. Based on projected market growth, those losses could exceed $45.2 billion by 2026.

Spider AF is a marketing security platform designed to detect and block threats across the digital marketing lifecycle, helping organizations protect both their advertising budgets and brand integrity.

Core capabilities include:

  • Ad fraud protection

  • Fake lead protection

  • Website vulnerability detection (SiteScan)

Spider Labs specializes in full-funnel marketing security, helping organizations ensure the integrity of marketing data and outcomes while improving return on investment.

Learn more:

Spider AF Ad Fraud Protection
https://spideraf.com/ppc-protection

Spider AF Fake Lead Protection
https://spideraf.com/fake-lead-protection

Spider AF SiteScan
https://spideraf.com/sitescan

About Spider Labs Inc.

Spider Labs Inc. is a leading provider of fraud detection and marketing security solutions, committed to creating a more transparent and secure digital advertising environment. By developing cutting-edge technologies, Spider Labs helps businesses protect their marketing investments and enhance operational efficiency.

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
CEO: Satoko Otsuki
Founded: April 2011
Website:https://spideraf.com

Media Contact
Spider Labs Inc. - PR Department (M. Tison)
Email: pr@spideraf.com
Tel: +81-3-6419-7946

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-af-completes-soc-2-type-ii-audit-for-marketing-security-s-1143974

