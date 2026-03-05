EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Travaleo Launches TRVEN Venezuelan Luxury Real Estate Investment Fund Targeting Opportunistic Recovery Returns



05.03.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - March 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Travaleo , LLC ("Travaleo"), a branded luxury real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), today announced the launch of TRVEN , a Venezuela-focused luxury real estate investment fund designed to capitalize on one of the most compelling recovery opportunities in global real estate. The fund will initially look to raise $25 million but could raise up to $50 million if necessary. TRVEN will pursue a strategy focused on acquiring, repositioning, and developing premium hospitality and residential assets across Venezuela's most strategically positioned markets, including Caracas, Margarita Island, Los Roques, and key energy-driven corridors. The fund targets internal rates of return above 27% with annualized cash distribution targets of approximately 9%, paid through monthly distributions once assets are stabilized. Participation in the fund is structured through Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure, enabling accredited investors to access professionally managed real estate opportunities through a modern, transparent framework. The strategy is driven by a rare valuation dislocation. After more than a decade of underinvestment across construction, hospitality, infrastructure, and capital markets, prime Venezuelan real estate assets often trade materially below replacement cost. As economic activity gradually normalizes and energy production expands, Travaleo believes the market is entering a long-cycle recovery phase capable of generating asymmetric returns for early investors. Venezuela sits on the largest proven oil reserves in the world, most of which are located in the Orinoco Petroleum Belt, one of the largest hydrocarbon basins globally.

The region has historically attracted major international energy companies operating alongside Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, and they are involved in development projects across the basin. TRVEN's anchor project reflects this macroeconomic positioning. The fund's initial flagship development is expected to center around Hotel Santo Cristo, a fully permitted four-star hospitality project located within the Orinoco Oil Belt corridor - the region containing the largest concentration of proven oil reserves in the world and an area experiencing renewed industrial activity tied to global energy companies operating in Venezuela. Hotel Santo Cristo is currently the only four-star hospitality development in the region that is fully permitted and entitled for construction, positioning it to serve the growing demand for high-quality accommodations from international energy companies, contractors, and logistics operators working throughout the basin. The project is currently co-owned and controlled by Metrospaces, one of Travaleo's closest strategic partners in Venezuela, and is expected to serve as a cornerstone investment within the TRVEN strategy. Completion of the development is expected to require approximately $9-10 million of investment capital, with projections indicating the potential to generate internal rates of return exceeding 35%, driven by strong projected occupancy demand tied to the region's expanding energy sector activity. In addition to this anchor project, TRVEN intends to allocate capital across a diversified portfolio of income-producing and value-add assets, including: • Urban luxury residential repositioning opportunities in Caracas

• Boutique hospitality developments in emerging tourism destinations

• Select development projects in energy-driven economic corridors

• Opportunistic acquisitions of distressed or underutilized premium assets The fund is designed to balance income generation and long-term capital appreciation, combining stabilized yield assets with higher-upside development opportunities. "Venezuela represents one of the most misunderstood investment landscapes in the world today," said Oscar Brito, CEO of Travaleo. "For almost 20 years, institutional capital has been almost entirely absent from the country's real estate sector. The result is a market where irreplaceable assets are trading far below replacement cost while the country sits on the largest oil reserves on Earth. As energy investment and economic activity gradually return, we believe a rare window exists to acquire premium assets at historically discounted valuations." Brito continued: "TRVEN was designed to provide accredited investors with a disciplined, professionally managed entry point into this recovery cycle. By combining our experience in branded luxury real estate with modern digital investment infrastructure, we aim to deliver both transparency and access to opportunities that historically were only available to a very small group of investors." Travaleo's management team brings a track record of more than $900 million in branded luxury real estate development and investment projects across Europe and the Americas, including participation in landmark developments such as the Bulgari Hotel London and other internationally recognized hospitality projects. The TRVEN fund is currently open for participation exclusively to accredited investors under applicable securities law exemptions. THIS INVESTMENT IS AIMED AND INTENDED FOR U.S. ACCREDITED INVESTORS ONLY, AND BEING OFFERED UNDER REGULATION D 506 (c). About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

