Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 14:10 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tangram Therapeutics PLC: Tangram Therapeutics Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH Trial of TGM-312, a Novel Investigational RNAi Medicine

Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH trial will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TGM-312 in healthy volunteers and MASH patients

Initial data anticipated H2 2026

LONDON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangram Therapeutics ('Tangram'), a company committed to uniting computation and RNAi to make better medicines faster, today announced the dosing of the first participant in its Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH trial evaluating TGM-312, a novel GalOmic medicine, in healthy volunteers and people living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

MASH is a serious liver disease that is estimated to affect more than 250 million people globally. The disease is characterized by fat accumulation in the liver which can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, need for liver transplantation, and premature mortality if left untreated.

TGM-312 is designed to specifically silence a novel target gene in hepatocytes to treat MASH and is the first GalOmic medicine to enter clinical trials. The Phase 1/2 RESTORE-MASH trial aims to evaluate TGM-312 in healthy adult volunteers and people with MASH, assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the candidate. The MASH cohorts will incorporate liver biopsies alongside exploratory imaging and biomarker assessments. Initial safety data are anticipated H2 2026.

"Initiating RESTORE-MASH dosing is a defining moment for Tangram and an important step towards bringing our GalOmic medicines to patients," said Ali Mortazavi, Chief Executive Officer. "Having generated outstanding preclinical data, we're excited to now evaluate TGM-312 in clinical trials. We believe TGM-312 could serve as a differentiated backbone therapy across MASH segments, both as monotherapy and in combination with approved and emerging treatments. TGM-312 has the potential to offer a patient-friendly treatment option to support liver health in a rapidly evolving landscape."

About TGM-312

TGM-312 is a novel GalOmic GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to selectively silence a gene target in the liver for the treatment of steatotic liver diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), with potential for quarterly subcutaneous administration. TGM-312 has a differentiated mechanism of action that tackles multiple key drivers of MASH and is complementary to approved and emerging therapies, supporting potential use both as monotherapy and in combination across a broad range of disease stages.

In preclinical studies in the highly translational Gubra-Amylin NASH diet-induced obese (GAN-DIO) mouse model, administration of TGM-312 led to dramatic reductions in NAFLD Activity Score (NAS), decreased hepatic inflammation and slowed fibrosis progression, both as monotherapy and in combination with approved and emerging MASH therapies.

About Tangram Therapeutics

Tangram Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company committed to uniting computation, RNAi, and unconventional thinking to make better medicines faster. We are advancing a pipeline of GalOmic RNAi medicines for a broad range of diseases with high unmet need.

Tangram's innovative medicines are enabled by GalOmic, our proprietary RNAi chemistry platform designed to selectively silence disease-driving genes in hepatocytes. Discovery is powered by LLibra OS, our next-generation AI platform with an agentic infrastructure. The unique combination of these platforms is the foundation of our Relentless Medicine Discovery. Faster, smarter development of RNAi medicines designed for real-world impact.

Learn more at www.tangramtx.com.



Media Contact press@tangramtx.com Investor Relations Contact ir@tangramtx.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.