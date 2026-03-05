Evaxion plans to file 2025 annual report later today

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 5, 2026 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion"), a clinical-stage TechBio company developing novel vaccines with its pioneering AI-Immunology platform, will slightly delay the filing and publication of its 2025 annual report, planned before opening of Nasdaq CM today, due to unforeseen technical issues with external vendors.

The report has been finalized as planned and will be filed and published as soon as possible. The technical issues relate to regulatory filing demands and have nothing to do with the report itself.

As a consequence of the technical delay, the conference call and webcast planned for today will be moved to tomorrow: Friday March 6 at 8.30 ET/14.30 CET.

To join the conference call, listen to the presentation and ask verbal questions, please register in advance via this link to receive the dial-in telephone numbers and a unique PIN code. The call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event.

To join the webcast, please click on this link. The webcast recording will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Contact information?

Evaxion A/S

Mads Kronborg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication

+45 53 54 82 96

mak@evaxion.ai

About Evaxion

Evaxion is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its proprietary, clinically validated and scalable AI platform, AI-Immunology. The platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel vaccine candidates for cancer and infectious diseases.

With AI-Immunology we conduct rapid, efficient and high-quality target discovery, drug design and development. Our team of +40 experts covers the entire value chain from target discovery to clinical development

We have developed a clinical pipeline of both personalized and off-the-shelf cancer vaccine candidates as well as prophylactic vaccine candidates for infectious diseases. All our candidates address high unmet medical needs, reflecting our commitment to transforming patients' lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options.

For more information about Evaxion, AI-Immunology and our pipeline, please visit our website.?

Forward-looking statement?

This?announcement contains forward-looking statements?within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.?The words?"target," "believe," "expect," "hope," "aim," "intend," "may," "might," "anticipate," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning?identify forward-looking statements.?Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares,?the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our?business from other significant geopolitical and macro-economic events;?and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition.?For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F?and other filings?with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at?www.sec.gov.?We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.?