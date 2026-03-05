Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 907569 | ISIN: US85569C1071
PR Newswire
Startek India certified as Great Place To Work for 2026-27

-Recognition underscores Startek's focus on high-trust culture driving performance and growth

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been officially recognized as a Great Place To Work Certified organization for 2026-27 by Great Place To Work.

Startek_Logo

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Startek India was measured through the Trust Index survey and Culture Audit, which evaluate core dimensions such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie-factors that directly influence employee engagement and workplace effectiveness.

"This certification reinforces a fundamental business truth, viz. culture drives performance," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "When associates trust leadership, feel respected and see clear growth pathways, they deliver stronger client outcomes, higher productivity and greater innovation. At Startek, the organization culture is the vital strategic lever that enables operational excellence and sustainable growth."

Startek's people strategy is aligned with its digital-first transformation agenda. The organization continues to invest in structured career progression, leadership development, diversity and inclusion programs, and skills enhancement initiatives designed to build future-ready talent. This integrated approach strengthens employee experience while enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction across global markets.

The recognition further strengthens Startek India's employer brand and supports its focus on attracting, retaining and developing top talent in a competitive and evolving business environment.

About Great Place To Work

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Startek

Startek is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5838362/Startek_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startek-india-certified-as-great-place-to-work-for-202627-302705350.html

