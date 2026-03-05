Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Fearless Journalist & Zeteo Founder Mehdi Hasan Enters Advertising Partnership with Libsyn for Two Flagship Podcasts

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a one-year advertising partnership with award-winning British-American journalist, broadcaster, author, and Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan for two of his flagship podcasts: Mehdi Unfiltered and We're Not Kidding Mehdi & Friends . Under the agreement, Libsyn will monetize both podcasts, connecting premium advertisers with a politically engaged, globally aware audience who actively seek rigorous journalism and sharp commentary.

"Mehdi Hasan represents the kind of fearless, high-integrity voice that builds loyal, deeply invested audiences," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libsyn. "Both Mehdi Unfiltered and We're Not Kidding Mehdi & Friends deliver thoughtful, time-invested listening and viewing environments that are incredibly valuable to advertisers looking to align with substance-driven content and culturally relevant conversations. We're proud to partner with Mehdi and the Zeteo team to bring premium brands into these shows."

Mehdi Hasan added, "At a time when independent journalism matters more than ever, I'm focused on building platforms that prioritize truth, accountability, and unfiltered conversation. Partnering with Libsyn allows us to grow sustainably while maintaining our editorial independence. We're excited to work with brands that respect clear-eyed reporting grounded in facts, principle, and transparency."

Launched in 2024, Mehdi Unfiltered attracts a civically engaged, internationally attuned audience seeking nonpartisan perspectives and hard-hitting conversations - making it a compelling platform for brands looking to reach informed, issue-aware listeners. Publishing three times a week, the show delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere - holding power to account while unpacking the stories shaping our world.

Introduced in 2024, We're Not Kidding Mehdi & Friends appeals to culturally tuned-in audiences who value smart humor alongside serious discussion. Hosted by Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef, the weekly show brings together renowned guests for conversations that are sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable - but always candid. The blend of comedy and commentary creates a unique environment where audiences lean in, making it an engaging space for advertiser integration.

Mehdi Hasan is an award-winning British-American journalist, broadcaster, and author. He is the founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief of the new independent media venture Zeteo. Mehdi is also a Guardian columnist, host of Head to Head on Al Jazeera English, and the best-selling author of Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking. He previously worked as an anchor at MSNBC and columnist for The Intercept, and is widely recognized for his incisive interviews and commitment to accountability journalism.

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience while helping creators monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while maximizing returns for creators. This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads' advanced solutions, including Host-Read (available for episodic and simulcast formats), programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, Dynamic Ad Insertion by episode or across the full catalog, and Integrated Brand Opportunities, allowing Mehdi Unfiltered and We're Not Kidding Mehdi & Friends to seamlessly integrate premium brand messaging that complements the high-attention, intellectually rigorous audience experience.

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads , trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

