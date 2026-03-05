Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MEXC Releases February Proof of Reserve Report, BTC Coverage Rises to 267%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, released its February Proof of Reserve report, confirming that all major assets maintained reserve ratios above 100%. BTC reserve coverage rose to 267%, demonstrating the platform's continued commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

MEXC Releases February Proof of Reserve Report, BTC Coverage Rises to 267%

The February report shows reserve ratios of 267% for BTC, 112% for ETH, 117% for USDT, and 124% for USDC. MEXC wallet assets total 12,003.98 BTC, 73,433.86 ETH, $1.82 billion USDT, and $93.5 million USDC. BTC reserve coverage rose notably from January's 158% to 267%, with wallet assets nearly doubling from 6,172.88 BTC to 12,003.98 BTC. ETH reserve coverage increased from 107% to 112%, with reserves expanding from 61,729.67 ETH to 73,433.86 ETH. All reserve ratios remained well above the 1:1 backing standard.

Feb Proof of Reserve

MEXC updates its Proof of Reserve snapshots monthly, with independent audit reports published by Hacken, a leading blockchain security and audit firm. The Proof of Reserve framework utilizes Merkle Tree technology, enabling users to verify their balances while maintaining account privacy. Committed to a user-first approach, MEXC maintains ample reserves and conducts monthly independent audits to ensure all user assets remain fully protected. MEXC will maintain this monthly reporting practice, upholding industry-leading transparency standards and ensuring continued user confidence.

To view the latest Proof of Reserve snapshot and audit report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.
MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924663/20260302_171524.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924662/Feb_Proof_Reserve.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-releases-february-proof-of-reserve-report-btc-coverage-rises-to-267-302703438.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.