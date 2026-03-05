Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
Furniture Village: Britons Choose Multifunctional Beds in Spring for a Clutter-free Bedroom, Marking a New 'Clean' Era Post-Winter

Furniture Village shows that Britons are looking for a clean aesthetic that doesn't compromise on function, based on a whopping 90,500 average searches for 'Ottoman beds' between March 2024 - March 2025

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of Google search trends between March 2024 and March 2025 shows that Ottoman beds have emerged as the nation's clear favourite, boasting a staggering 90,500 average searches from homeowners seeking to balance style with high-volume storage. This is accompanied by Divan beds (40,500) and TV beds (27,100), proving that home decorators are prioritising practicality alongside comfort in the bedroom space.

Rustic minimalist bedroom style and bed from Furniture Village.

Ottoman beds - 90,500 average searches in spring

Spring cleaning means decluttering for many homeowners - and this is where Ottoman beds come in handy. With a massive 90,500 average searches between March 2024 and March 2025, they're the go-to storage solution because of the underbed storage feature, which balances both function and style. Many Brits are increasingly looking for ottoman beds in specific rooms, as shown by year-on-year search increases for the most popular keyword variations. 'King size ottoman bed frame' takes the lead with a +132% increase, unveiling that many are trying to maximise storage in each bedroom with a multifunctional bed but are still weighing up different style options.

An expert at Furniture Village said, "With living spaces becoming more compact, Ottoman beds have become a design essential. They offer a rare combination of elegance and high-volume storage.

Divan beds - 40,500 average searches

Divan beds (40,500) are fabric bed bases that can be made with discreet pull-out drawer storage to keep bedrooms clutter-free. It's clear that homeowners and renters are looking for divan bases specifically with storage, as shown by the increases in keyword variations: 'divan beds with storage', 'double divan base with drawers', and 'divan ottoman bed king size' all increased by +23% YoY. The latter two notably highlight the demand for storage solutions in a range of divan bed sizes too.

These highly popular divan beds with drawers for storage are key to the organisational process of a spring clean - especially because they're easily accessible for everyday items, reducing the need for additional storage furniture.

TV beds - 27,100 average searches

With 27,100 monthly searches for TV beds, it's clear that British bedrooms are undergoing a digital evolution. They're no longer aligned solely for sleep; instead, they have transitioned into a multi-functional, high-tech sanctuary designed for relaxation and escapism. Searches for the similar keywords, 'bed with tv built in', and 'built in tv in bed' have all increased by +52% between March 2024-2025, depicting that Brits want to ensure that the beds have a fully unified TV system which is hidden away when not in use.

The experts at Furniture Village say, "TV beds offer a more luxurious, immersive home cinema experience by integrating technology and even Dolby surround sound all within the frame."

Bed types Brits are searching for at the beginning of spring

Home decorators are looking for bed frames with functional features to declutter their bedrooms during spring. It's clear that they want both style and convenience in their home to accompany their spring cleaning efforts. This symbolises the feeling of a fresh start as the busy winter period ends.

For more information

Nicole Barnard
tmwi, acting on behalf of Furniture Village
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925069/Rustic_minimalist_bedroom.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802634/5834086/Furniture_Village_Logo.jpg

Furniture Village Logo (PRNewsfoto/Furniture Village)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-village-britons-choose-multifunctional-beds-in-spring-for-a-clutter-free-bedroom-marking-a-new-clean-era-post-winter-302702760.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
