Fleet electrification could unlock nearly a quarter-trillion dollars in operating-cost savings; but only if structural barriers are tackled jointly across the ecosystem: EY-Eurelectric report

Opex benefits are emerging, but TCO is still held back by early-stage ecosystem constraints

Upfront cost gaps, residual value doubts and policy and grid inconsistencies are slowing BEV investment

Scaling will depend on coordinated action across the ecosystem to remove these barriers

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate fleet electrification represents a significant economic and climate opportunity for Europe, according to the EY-Eurelectric report Fleet Forward: powering the transition to electric mobility.

The report finds that transitioning Europe's corporate fleets could unlock up to €246 billion in cumulative operating cost savings by 2030. It also estimates that full fleet electrification could reduce up to one billion tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030.

Operating expenditure advantages are already visible across key fleet segments. The report shows that electric cars and light commercial vehicles can deliver meaningful per-kilometer operating cost savings compared with internal combustion engine equivalents, particularly where depot or home charging dominates. Electric trucks can also achieve lower operating costs on defined routes where charging strategy and CO2-based tolling frameworks align.

However, the report makes it clear that operating cost advantages alone will not drive scale. Total cost of ownership remains influenced by higher upfront vehicle prices, residual value uncertainty, uneven incentive structures and delays in grid connection and charging deployment.

Constantin M. Gall, EY Global Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader, says:

"The report shows that fleet electrification is already delivering operating-cost advantages in many fleet segments; however, total cost of ownership is still burdened by several structural constraints given the nascency of this new ecosystem and the ongoing change process. Upfront cost disadvantages, residual-value risk, fragmented policy frameworks, and grid bottlenecks are slowing investment decisions into BEVs. The ability to address these barriers will determine how quickly fleet electrification can scale."

According to the report, coordinated action is required across the ecosystem. Fleet operators must align vehicles with real duty cycles and maximize depot-based smart charging, which the report identifies as a key lever to reduce energy costs and improve operating margins. OEMs must narrow upfront price gaps, improve battery transparency and strengthen residual value confidence through buyback programs and standardized data. Policymakers must provide stable, multi-year fiscal and regulatory certainty. Grid operators and energy providers must accelerate connection timelines and invest in anticipatory capacity to support electrified depots and charging corridors. Financiers and leasing providers must scale bundled and risk-sharing models that reduce balance sheet exposure.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, says:

"In the EU, 6 out of 10 new vehicles are sold to fleet owners, so the potential to save money and emissions is enormous. A well-designed fleet initiative can boost demand for BEVs to the benefit of European Industry and energy independence."

The report highlights that progress is real and the economic case is strengthening, but unlocking the full value of fleet electrification depends on practical coordination across industry, energy and policy actors.

Read the full EY-Eurelectric report here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804231/EY_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fleet-electrification-could-unlock-nearly-a-quartertrillion-dollars-in-operatingcost-savings-but-only-if-structural-barriers-are-tackled-jointly-across-the-ecosystem-eyeurelectric-report-302705256.html