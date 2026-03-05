Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: The Breakthrough of Gas Leak Detection: Raythink Unveils New AI-Powered OGI Handheld Camera for Intelligent Risk Assessment

YANTAI, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a leading provider of thermal imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its latest AI-powered handheld OGI camera, the RG630 Series. Equipped with a 15 mK high-sensitivity detector and advanced AI gas detection algorithms, the camera elevates gas leak detection beyond visualization to intelligent risk assessment, enabling earlier, higher-sensitivity, and minor gas leak detection.

Turning Leak Visibility into Insights for Response Decisions

Traditional OGI cameras make invisible gas leaks visible, but evaluating leak severity often relies on offline analysis and subjective judgment. The RG630 Series overcomes this limitation with embedded AI-driven gas recognition and on-device concentration retrieval.

Key intelligent capabilities:

  • AI-enhanced dynamic gas plume coloring: The camera features proprietary gas concentration retrieving algorithm, which applies concentration-based coloring to gas plumes, providing clearer visualization of leak patterns and diffusion, assisting in leak risk assessment.
  • Gas recognition and real-time alarm: Automatically detects hundreds of gases, including common industrial gases such as methane, ammonia, ethylene, propylene, sulfur dioxide, and Freon (R-134a, R-152a), and alerts operators, reducing response time.

Industry-Leading Sensitivity and Imaging Performance

With an outstanding 15?mK thermal sensitivity, the RG630 captures minor fugitive emissions with exceptional clarity and stability. A 5-inch OLED touchscreen delivers high-contrast, detailed imaging for precise leak localization.

Building on this, the RG630 features a custom band-pass detector with a narrower band than traditional thermal imagers, enhancing gas detection sensitivity and reducing stray light.

Engineered for Harsh and Hazardous Environments

Designed for oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, environmental monitoring, and emergency response applications, the RG630 Series meets intrinsic safety explosion-proof standards (Ex ic IIC T4 Gc) for safe operation in hazardous areas. Its gas leak detection performance also complies with U.S. EPA Appendix K, meeting standard LDAR inspection requirements.

The RG630 also offers industrial-grade durability with a wide operating temperature range and up to 5 hours of battery life, plus multi-mode positioning, wireless connectivity, and an AI voice assistant for efficient, hands-free operation.

High-sensitivity imaging and embedded AI analytics make the RG630 Series a new benchmark for intelligent handheld OGI solutions. Raythink will showcase the product at international exhibitions, including Middle East Energy 2026 (Hall 4, Booth C28) and Global Industrie Paris (Booth 5S95), where visitors can see live demonstrations of the RG630 in action.

For Further Information:
Email: sales@raythink-tech.com
Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4KH2EroXIc

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-breakthrough-of-gas-leak-detection-raythink-unveils-new-ai-powered-ogi-handheld-camera-for-intelligent-risk-assessment-302703997.html

