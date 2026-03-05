The QLX3Gx Series chip redefines the connected edge, delivering affordable connectivity to every application and device. Demos include 1 mW GNSS powered by Dragonfly Digital RF, on-chip Galileo authentication with EUSPA OSNMA, reconfigurable RF front end, beacon-to-beacon communication and more

Qualinx, the European semiconductor company redefining ultra-low-power connectivity, today announced plans to showcase its market-ready 1 mW QLX3Gx Series GNSS chip with its dynamic reconfigurable architecture, along with a Developer Evaluation Kit (EVK), at Embedded World 2026 from 10-12 March in Nuremberg. The QLX3Gx EVK enables OEMs to directly validate Qualinx's power-to-performance leadership and integration readiness in real-world device environments across IoT, UAVs, wearables, asset tracking, mobility and infrastructure applications. Additional demos include ultra-low-power GNSS powered by Dragonfly Digital RF, on-chip Galileo authentication with EUSPA's OSNMA, QLX3AX AFE flexibility, beacon-to-beacon communication and sustainable smartwatch integration.

"OEMs no longer have to accept traditional semiconductor trade-offs in GNSS between power efficiency, performance and security. Our market-ready QLX3Gx GNSS chip advances 1 mW GNSS from breakthrough engineering to production-ready silicon, establishing a new standard for connected devices built for scale, resilience and long-term efficiency, while keeping sustainability in mind," said Qualinx CEO Tom Trill. "The Qualinx receiver is unrivaled. Our chip doesn't need to pull data from the cloud to determine a secure position, and we don't rely upon customers' system resources to enable GNSS device innovation. The Qualinx Digital RF platform delivers a native in-silicon capability that allows our customers to dynamically reconfigure the chip on-the-fly and on demand. It's the same chip, every constellation, every band, every power to performance ratio that every customer might need at any time during the entire lifecycle of the device."

The QLX3Gx Series Chip: Welcome to 1 mW GNSS Powered by Dragonfly.

Qualinx's patented Dragonfly Digital Radio Frequency (DRF) architecture is at the core of the QLX3GX chip and shifts traditionally analog RF functions into the digital domain, an approach that brings RF back in line with Moore's Law and, as such, significantly reduces power consumption without compromising performance. Market-ready and built for scale, the highly integrated chip combines an ultra-low-power Digital RF Front End with an advanced GNSS Digital Baseband engine, ready for high-volume production and OEM deployment. Additionally, the Dragonfly architecture enables dynamic, over-the-air (OTA) reconfiguration of the device throughout its lifecycle, eliminating substantial cost and complexity from customers' supply chains and sparking new cycles of downstream product innovation all from a single chip. Supported by a European-designed GNSS architecture engineered for industry-leading power-to-performance versatility, hardware-level security and resilience, tracking is performed natively on-chip rather than in the cloud, further improving resilience to spoofing, jamming and interference.

Live demos at Embedded World 2026 highlight Qualinx's performance and agility, and reinforce the company's strategy to redefine connectivity by ensuring ultra-low-power, secure, and reconfigurable GNSS is accessible at scale:

QLX3Gx Developer Evaluation Kit (EVK): Hands-on validation of real-world power consumption, reconfigurability and integration readiness.

Hands-on validation of real-world power consumption, reconfigurability and integration readiness. Ultra-low-power GNSS powered by Dragonfly Digital RF: the 1 mW operating mode reduces one of the largest energy drains in connected systems, enabling longer battery life, smaller form factors and lower carbon footprint.

the 1 mW operating mode reduces one of the largest energy drains in connected systems, enabling longer battery life, smaller form factors and lower carbon footprint. Qualinx Transmit: As another first, Qualinx will demonstrate that the same chip used for beacon-to-beacon collaboration can enable a whole range of new applications in which devices work together as an intelligent swarm, accelerating the deployment of ambient IoT.

As another first, Qualinx will demonstrate that the same chip used for beacon-to-beacon collaboration can enable a whole range of new applications in which devices work together as an intelligent swarm, accelerating the deployment of ambient IoT. Galileo OSNMA authentication with EUSPA: With more than 4 billion devices connected to Galileo, Qualinx on-chip navigation message authentication strengthens protection against spoofing among connected devices while reinforcing alignment with Europe's sovereign Galileo infrastructure.

With more than 4 billion devices connected to Galileo, Qualinx on-chip navigation message authentication strengthens protection against spoofing among connected devices while reinforcing alignment with Europe's sovereign Galileo infrastructure. QLX3AX Analog Front End (AFE): The world's first and only dynamically OTA reconfigurable AFE supporting multiple radio technologies for specialized receivers and custom systems.

The world's first and only dynamically OTA reconfigurable AFE supporting multiple radio technologies for specialized receivers and custom systems. Wearable integration display: Smartwatch-class form factor readiness, validating compact footprint and suitability for IoT and wearable devices.

The availability of the QLX3Gx GNSS chip and EVK follows the recent announcement of a €20M investment round to support and accelerate Qualinx's growth and international expansion. As governments and enterprises reassess their exposure to fragile, globally concentrated semiconductor supply chains, Qualinx stands out as a European deep-tech company that combines European IP and manufacturing, with hardware-level security that delivers resilient, ultra-low-power connectivity and does not rely on cloud-based processing. All Qualinx chips, including the QLX3Gx GNSS chip, are designed and manufactured in Europe, anchoring production within the EU and reducing supply chain risk.

OEMs are invited to register their interest in the Qualinx developer EVK at Embedded World, from 10-12 March at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Hall 3, Booth 2211, to secure hands-on evaluation of the QLX3Gx GNSS chip for upcoming consumer, industrial, and mobility applications ahead of mass production this year. Contact media@qualinx.io to schedule a media interview or learn more at https://www.qualinx.io.

About Qualinx

Qualinx is a deep-tech semiconductor company redefining the connected edge by making ultra-low-power connectivity accessible to every application and device. Qualinx's Digital Radio Frequency (DRF) technology enables highly efficient, reconfigurable GNSS and IoT chips designed for scalable, real-world deployment and long device lifecycles.

Headquartered in Delft, The Netherlands, Qualinx is privately held and backed by FORWARD.one, InnovationQuarter Capital, Invest-NL, and Waterman Ventures. Learn more at https://qualinx.io.

