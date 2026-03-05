Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - At the prestigious Albany Club yesterday afternoon, an exclusive group of investment advisors, family offices, accredited individual investors, institutional investors, and hedge fund industry experts heard two managers of award-winning Canadian Hedge Funds discuss how and why their investment strategies produce superior performance.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. Current events and unusual bond and equity markets made this year's Winners Showcase very timely. "Discerning investors are increasingly turning to hedge funds in order to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management" noted Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's event.

Presentations were made by these 2 award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers about 2 very different sorts of funds:

Eire Gorman, Vice President, Operations,

Gord Ross, Regional Vice President, Sales

Capital Direct

(The Capital Direct 1 Income Trust was the 1st Place Winner for best 10-year Return in the Mortgage Fund category of the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

Doug Sereda, Portfolio Manager and President,

Fieldhouse Capital

(The Fieldhouse Global Managed Futures Fund was the 2nd Place Winner for best 1-year Return in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category of the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.)

"Investors' Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager presented their winning investment strategies and then faced a panel of investment experts for Q&A:

Loren Francis , Vice President and Principal, Highview Financial

, Vice President and Principal, Craig Machel, Portfolio Manager & Investment Advisor, Richardson Wealth

whose in-depth due diligence is what makes this particular annual conference so unique. This interactive discussion helped the investors and advisors in the room understand these award-winning funds more thoroughly, in order to consider the benefits of diversifying and adapting their portfolios to achieve their objectives - whether it be to reduce overall portfolio risk or to generate outsized returns - with investments that perform different roles and have different risk/return profiles than traditional long-only investment strategies.

Julie Makepeace was the MC for this year's conference. Alternative IQ thanks Fundata Canada and its media partner, Newsfile for their generous support in making the 11th Annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference such a big success.

This event will be available to stream on-line beginning Tuesday, March 10th

and visit: http://alternativeiq.com/

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ displays the most comprehensive Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, together with performance data, on its webiste. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program has a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference and the 2026 CHFAwards Gala Dinner are planned to be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Mark your calendars!

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286236

Source: Alternative IQ