Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 14:36 Uhr
146 Leser
Temu Named to USA TODAY's 2026 America's Best Customer Service List for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition is based on an independent consumer survey of 32,000+ U.S. customers

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been named to USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service 2026 List," marking its second consecutive year on the annual ranking. The list, developed by USA TODAY with research partner Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes 750 top companies across 45 categories, including service providers, in-store retailers, and online shops, that excel in earning customer trust and loyalty through exceptional service.

Temu Named to USA TODAY's 2026 America's Best Customer Service List

This year's analysis evaluated over 7,100 companies and surveyed more than 32,000 U.S. consumers. To ensure relevance, eligibility was limited to companies that customers interacted with in the past three years. The study also analyzed 3.1 million customer reviews, blending new data with past insights to identify businesses demonstrating consistent excellence.

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in September 2022, remains the youngest company recognized in the "Mass Merchant and Variety" category for online general merchandise shops.

Consumers rated companies across seven core service categories:

  • Friendliness
  • Professional Competence
  • Customer Service
  • Availability
  • Solution Orientation
  • Solution Speed
  • Transparency and Reliability

Companies involved in recent data protection incidents or publicly reported employment-related allegations were ineligible to be considered.

Temu works to help consumers and families access quality products at affordable prices. The company has a Purchase Protection Program, an up to 90-day return policy, a 30-day price match guarantee, and 24/7 customer service for a worry-free experience.

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Temu, surveyed Temu shoppers reported saving an average of 24% over the prior year by shopping on the platform. 75% of respondents said they are likely to recommend Temu to others.

In 2024, Temu launched a program to help U.S.-based businesses reach more shoppers. The program broadens the range of products that can be fulfilled domestically, giving consumers more choice and faster delivery.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926005/Temu_Named_USA_TODAY_s_2026_America_s_Best_Customer_Service_List.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-named-to-usa-todays-2026-americas-best-customer-service-list-for-second-consecutive-year-302704782.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
