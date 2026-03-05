Tax990 is Now Partnered with Protection Plus to Provide Nonprofit Filers with a $1 Million Tax Protection

The new partnership extends Tax990's commitment to nonprofit compliance by offering IRS audit defense coverage up to $1,000,000.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Tax990, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, announced its partnership with Protection Plus, the leader in tax resolution and audit defense services. This partnership provides $1 Million Tax Protection from Protection Plus Tax990 users who file Form 990, 990-N, 990-PF, 990-EZ, and 990-T.

Why Nonprofits and Tax Professionals Need Protection Plus

Without audit defense protection, nonprofits can be vulnerable to multiple compliance risks, including IRS inquiries, notices, and audits. IRS scrutiny can mean unexpected costs for professional representation, the risk of penalties, and even the loss of tax-exempt status. With proper audit support, many of these issues can be avoided before they escalate.

How Protection Plus Works

With this partnership, Protection Plus tax resolution assistance is now included for all 990 forms filed through Tax990, at no additional cost. If a client receives a notice or audit from the IRS, Protection Plus provides end-to-end support.

The return and related correspondence are reviewed, a professional case assessment is completed within 48 hours, and the client is guided through the next steps. Protection Plus works directly with the IRS or state agency to develop and submit a strategic response, continuing support as needed to help achieve the best possible resolution.

"Navigating IRS matters is frequently a challenging and intimidating experience. Protection Plus removes that burden, giving taxpayers and professionals the ability to file returns with complete confidence." - Matt Lievens, President

Tax990 and Protection Plus aim to simplify compliance while helping organizations and tax professionals confidently navigate complex tax matters. Tax990 is committed to simplifying nonprofit compliance and delivering a reliable, guided filing experience and now, with Protection Plus, dedicated support is extended beyond filing.

Together, they provide end-to-end assistance, reinforcing The Tax990 Commitment to helping every nonprofit stay compliant through complimentary extension requests, free transmission of rejected returns, amendments without extra charges, and guaranteed IRS-approval or their money-back.

"At Tax990, our commitment has always been simple: help our customers file confidently and stay IRS compliant. By integrating with Protection Plus, we reinforce that commitment and ensure that we're standing behind our customers, even after submission," - Naga Palanisamy, CEO.

To begin filing Form 990, visit www.tax990.com

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About Protection Plus

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Protection Plus is a leading provider of tax resolution services. Through partnerships with more than 20,000 tax professionals, Protection Plus supports over 10 million taxpayers nationwide.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at Caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-is-now-partnered-with-protection-plus-to-provide-nonprofi-1143153