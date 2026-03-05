Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 That the Report and

Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 be received and adopted. 46,092,317 99.54% 214,161 0.46% 46,306,478 5,629 2 That the Directors'

Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 be received, adopted and approved. 46,262,485 99.92% 37,369 0.08% 46,299,854 12,253 3 That the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report be approved. 46,246,710 99.91% 40,077 0.09% 46,286,787 25,320 4 That a final dividend of 32.50p per share and a special dividend of 12.00p per share be approved. 46,310,282 100.00% 194 0.00% 46,310,476 1,631 5 That Richard Davidson be re-elected as a Director. 46,279,682 99.98% 9,794 0.02% 46,289,476 22,631 6 That Jaz Bains be

re-elected as a Director. 46,258,052 99.93% 31,488 0.07% 46,289,540 22,567 7 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director. 46,268,296 99.95% 21,180 0.05% 46,289,476 22,631 8 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director. 46,264,662 99.94% 25,934 0.06% 46,290,596 21,511 9 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director. 46,264,631 99.96% 19,705 0.04% 46,284,336 27,771 10 That Johnston Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as Independent Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Financial Statements are laid. 46,287,171 99.96% 17,211 0.04% 46,304,382 7,725

11 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the

Independent Auditor for

the year to 31 December

2026. 46,302,442 99.99% 5,720 0.01% 46,308,162 3,945 12 That the Company continues to manage its affairs as an investment trust (as defined by Section 1158 of the Corporation Taxes Act 2010). 43,822,686 94.63% 2,487,870 5.37% 46,310,556 1,551 13 That the Company be

authorised to buy back

Ordinary Shares. 46,079,927 99.51% 228,076 0.49% 46,308,003 4,104

Notes

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution. Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution. The total votes cast represented 58.5% of the 79,099,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 3 March 2026.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk . The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 March 2026