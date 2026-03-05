Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1
That the Report and
46,092,317
99.54%
214,161
0.46%
46,306,478
5,629
2
That the Directors'
46,262,485
99.92%
37,369
0.08%
46,299,854
12,253
3 That the Directors'
Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report be approved.
46,246,710
99.91%
40,077
0.09%
46,286,787
25,320
4 That a final dividend of 32.50p per share and a special dividend of 12.00p per share be approved.
46,310,282
100.00%
194
0.00%
46,310,476
1,631
5 That Richard Davidson be re-elected as a Director.
46,279,682
99.98%
9,794
0.02%
46,289,476
22,631
6
That Jaz Bains be
46,258,052
99.93%
31,488
0.07%
46,289,540
22,567
7 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director.
46,268,296
99.95%
21,180
0.05%
46,289,476
22,631
8 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director.
46,264,662
99.94%
25,934
0.06%
46,290,596
21,511
9 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director.
46,264,631
99.96%
19,705
0.04%
46,284,336
27,771
10 That Johnston Carmichael LLP
be re-appointed as
Independent Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting
at which the Financial
Statements are laid.
46,287,171
99.96%
17,211
0.04%
46,304,382
7,725
|
11
That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the
46,302,442
99.99%
5,720
0.01%
46,308,162
3,945
12 That the Company continues to manage its affairs as an investment trust (as defined by Section 1158 of the Corporation Taxes Act 2010).
43,822,686
94.63%
2,487,870
5.37%
46,310,556
1,551
13
That the Company be
46,079,927
99.51%
228,076
0.49%
46,308,003
4,104
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 58.5% of the 79,099,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 3 March 2026.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 March 2026