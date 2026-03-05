Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 March 2026 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 be received and adopted.

46,092,317

99.54%

214,161

0.46%

46,306,478

5,629

2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 be received, adopted and approved.

46,262,485

99.92%

37,369

0.08%

46,299,854

12,253

3 That the Directors'

Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report be approved.

46,246,710

99.91%

40,077

0.09%

46,286,787

25,320

4 That a final dividend of 32.50p per share and a special dividend of 12.00p per share be approved.

46,310,282

100.00%

194

0.00%

46,310,476

1,631

5 That Richard Davidson be re-elected as a Director.

46,279,682

99.98%

9,794

0.02%

46,289,476

22,631

6 That Jaz Bains be
re-elected as a Director.

46,258,052

99.93%

31,488

0.07%

46,289,540

22,567

7 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director.

46,268,296

99.95%

21,180

0.05%

46,289,476

22,631

8 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director.

46,264,662

99.94%

25,934

0.06%

46,290,596

21,511

9 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director.

46,264,631

99.96%

19,705

0.04%

46,284,336

27,771

10 That Johnston Carmichael LLP

be re-appointed as

Independent Auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting

at which the Financial

Statements are laid.

46,287,171

99.96%

17,211

0.04%

46,304,382

7,725

11 That the Audit Committee be authorised to determine the remuneration of the
Independent Auditor for
the year to 31 December
2026.

46,302,442

99.99%

5,720

0.01%

46,308,162

3,945

12 That the Company continues to manage its affairs as an investment trust (as defined by Section 1158 of the Corporation Taxes Act 2010).

43,822,686

94.63%

2,487,870

5.37%

46,310,556

1,551

13 That the Company be
authorised to buy back
Ordinary Shares.

46,079,927

99.51%

228,076

0.49%

46,308,003

4,104

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 58.5% of the 79,099,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 3 March 2026.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 March 2026


