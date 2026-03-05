Glidewell Enhances Glidewell Signature Service

Collaborative framework removes guesswork from restorative cases

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Glidewell is enhancing Glidewell Signature, the fully digital, guided service designed to bring predictability to restorative dentistry using dental photography, simulated smile designs and digital communications. Glidewell Signature is built as a flexible framework to support a wide range of restorative workflows. The service provides step-by-step support for dentists from case planning to final delivery providing dentists with predictable outcomes without surprises.

Glidewell Signature is designed to remove guesswork, enhance collaboration and communication with the lab, and drive consistent, high-quality restorative outcomes for patients.

Built for dentists of all levels of experience, Glidewell Signature provides step-by-step guidance - all powered by advanced clinical tools, communication, collaboration, and support from Glidewell's expert dental lab team.

The service integrates advanced tools such as AI-enhanced patient smile simulations, a newly released 3D-design viewer, and digital communication with the lab to gain design approval and drive patient acceptance. It also incorporates a broad range of tools vital to the success of esthetic cases, including 3D-printed models, prep guides, additive and subtractive matrices, gingivectomy stents, STL design files, and more.

Glidewell Signature delivers the feel of a local lab experience while leveraging Glidewell's advantage of scale and expertise. The result is confidence, consistency, and predictability in esthetic cases.

The goal for Glidewell Signature is simple: predictable outcomes without surprises. And the promise is bold: no remakes and no chairside adjustments on the final restoration.

"Glidewell Signature simplifies how clinicians plan, communicate, and deliver restorative cases," said Jason Song, Glidewell's VP of digital operations. "We've integrated smile designs and 3D-visualization into lab collaboration and guided protocols so dentists can confidently meet patient expectations with zero remakes, no surprises, and consistent esthetic outcomes."

Glidewell Signature empowers clinicians with a workflow that emphasizes guidance and collaboration. Dentists begin by submitting two clinical photos and digital scans through My Account, Glidewell's online portal. From there, Glidewell's Signature team leverages AI-enhanced smile design tools to produce smile simulations and engaging virtual and physical mockups that encourage case acceptance and patient confidence.

Once the treatment blueprint is established, clinicians are guided through the process. A concierge support team of dental technicians is always available to support decision-making and ensure seamless handoffs between clinical intent and final restorative delivery.

To learn more about Glidewell Signature or begin a case, visit: glidewelldental.com/signature.

