TITE Eyewear Officially Launches, Advanced Performance Eyewear Engineered Exclusively For Golf

Patent-pending performance lens technology affords players a competitive edge.

GLENS FALLS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / TITE Eyewear, the new performance eyewear brand engineered exclusively for golf, launches today with breakthrough lens technology tuned to reveal every contour, break, and subtle detail of the course. Following its successful debut at the 2026 PGA Show, TITE is now available direct to consumers and through select retail partners.

The TITE debut collection was developed with input from elite players and Tour Caddies, and features TITE's proprietary performance lens in two offerings across multiple frame models and colorways, delivering enhanced vision on the course with all-day comfort.

"Most golfers see eyewear as sun protection, not as a tool to improve their game, which is why so many golfers aren't wearing sunglasses when they play," says Scott MacGuffie, founder and president of TITE Eyewear. "TITE changes that. These are precision tools engineered to sharpen how you perceive the course and execute shots. Our lenses let more of the right light in, revealing the detail and contrast you need from tee to green, especially on those critical putts where reading breaks can shave strokes off your round."

At the core of the TITE Eyewear collection is its patent-pending lens technology. Tuned for the golf course, TITE lenses filter precise wavelengths of visible light to control and quiet the visual noise while enhancing contrast, clarity, and depth perception. TITE lenses amplify the green spectrum to expose subtle contours and breaks, and provide above-standard 415 UVA/UVB protection for long-term eye health.

"Every detail of TITE was engineered around real-world feedback, tested with dedicated players and caddies who are looking to maximize every opportunity to improve their game," says MacGuffie. "From ultralight frames that disappear during play to our TITE-TILT adjustment for a personalized fit, this is eyewear built by golfers, for golfers."

Debut lens offerings:

Pro Golf Lens : Engineered to let more usable visible light in, maximizing visual information, preserving natural color and essential surface detail, enhancing contrast, depth perception, and green-reading accuracy.

Core Golf Lens: High-performance lens with blue mirror-coating to soften the intensity of bright sunlight, offering golf-enhancing high-definition greens, contrast, clarity, and depth perception.

TITE Eyewear delivers an open field of view, feather-light comfort, no-slip contact points, and UV415 protection. The proprietary TITE-TILT fit adjustment system keeps lenses optically centered during swings and putts, while the integrated hat-grabber secures glasses on headwear when indoors.

View the TITE Eyewear collection at TiteEyewear.com, available online and at select golf retail. See TITE in person at upcoming PGA Section events in the Carolinas, North Florida and Northern Texas throughout 2026.

About TITE Eyewear:

TITE Eyewear is performance eyewear engineered exclusively for golf to sharpen how players perceive the course, make decisions, and execute shots. Where others make sunglasses, TITE builds precision tools-tuned to reveal every contour, every break, every subtle detail on the course that others miss. It's an unfair edge. For more, visit TiteEyewear.com.

