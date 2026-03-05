Anzeige
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
05.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Named Among Best Commerce Software Products of 2026 by G2

Recognized in the top 1% of software products globally based on authentic customer reviews.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Sellvia, a leading all-in-one ecommerce platform, today announced it has been named to G2's prestigious lists of Best Commerce Software Products 2026 and Best EMEA Sellers 2026.

The annual G2 Best Software Awards recognize the world's top software companies and products based on authentic, verified customer reviews. Less than one percent of vendors listed on G2 - the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace - earn a place on these lists.

Winners are determined using a combination of customer satisfaction scores and market presence, calculated from review data collected throughout the 2025 calendar year.

"We're honored to be recognized by G2, but the real validation comes from knowing these awards are based entirely on feedback from our customers who use Sellvia every day," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "Our mission has always been to build a platform that truly serves entrepreneurs - removing complexity, speeding up support, and providing real pathways to profit. This recognition tells us we're on the right track."

The Best Commerce Software Products award places Sellvia among the top-performing commerce platforms globally. The Best EMEA Sellers recognition highlights the company's growing international presence and strong customer satisfaction across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

These honors follow Sellvia's recent launch of its Success-Acceleration Program and a 90% reduction in customer support response times, underscoring the company's commitment to continuous improvement and founder success.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



