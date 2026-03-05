Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group - Fortun to Present at the Prime Microcaps Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Conference Co-hosted by GeoInvesting & MS Microcaps

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a fintech-focused holding company and the parent of the Fortun family of subsidiaries, today announced that management will present at the Prime Microcaps Investor Conference on March 13, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-hosted by GeoInvesting & MS Microcaps

The one-day, in-person conference will feature a curated group of presenting companies alongside a select audience of sophisticated individual investors, family offices, and institutional firms with a focus on fundamental analysis and long-term value creation. The format will include company presentations, fireside chat-style conversations, and audience Q&A

To learn more, or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (FortunCo, LLC; Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs - particularly within Latino and minority business communities - by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com.

CONTACT:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the role, responsibilities, and anticipated contributions of its Chief Financial Officer; the impact of management changes on the Company's financial reporting, internal controls, strategic planning, and operational execution; and the Company's future operating performance, objectives, and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's business plans, market conditions, regulatory environment, availability of capital, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and attract and retain qualified personnel. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others: changes in general economic, financial, regulatory, or competitive conditions; risks associated with management transitions; the Company's ability to implement and maintain effective internal controls and financial reporting processes; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings and disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-fortun-to-present-at-the-prime-microcaps-investo-1143845