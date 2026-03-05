Swedish engineering company Alfa Laval and South Korea's Institute for Advanced Engineering (IAE) plan to build a liquid air energy storage (LAES) facility designed to liquefy up to 10 tons of air per day for long-duration grid balancing.From ESS News Alfa Laval has partnered with the IAE to develop what the companies describe as South Korea's first large-scale LAES system aimed at improving grid stability and renewable integration. The collaboration, announced this week, combines Alfa Laval's cryogenic hardware with IAE's system design, integration and local engineering. The facility is designed ...

