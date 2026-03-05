Board brings together global healthcare leadership to guide product strategy and market expansion

Intellistack, a leading provider of intelligent workflow and automation solutions, today announced the formation of its inaugural Healthcare Advisory Board, a distinguished group of healthcare executives and technology leaders who will help guide the company's product and go-to-market strategy within the healthcare market.

The Healthcare Advisory Board brings together deep clinical, operational, and global consulting expertise across both public and private healthcare systems in the United States and the United Kingdom. The board will advise Intellistack on market needs, regulatory considerations, technology adoption, and best practices as the company continues to expand its healthcare offerings.

The inaugural members of the Intellistack Healthcare Advisory Board include:

William A. Conrad, M.D. Former Chief Medical Officer of Providence Health and current owner and operator of multiple hospitals. Dr. Conrad brings extensive physician leadership and operational experience across large-scale health systems.

Jim Costanzo Advisor to Silversmith Capital Partners and former Global Head of Healthcare at Ernst Young (EY). Costanzo offers decades of experience advising healthcare and health insurance organizations at the highest strategic levels.

Phil Morton Former Head of Technical Assurance Services at National Health Service (NHS) England. Morton brings more than 30 years of healthcare IT and large-scale public-sector deployment experience within one of the world's largest healthcare systems.

Professor (Dr.) Rob Orford FRSB OBE Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education at the University of South Wales. Dr. Orford has senior leadership experience in health and life sciences, including roles as Chief Scientific Adviser for Health in the Welsh Government and Lead Tackling Cancer Advisor at the Life Sciences Hub. He played a key role in Wales' pandemic response and was awarded an OBE in 2024 for services to health sciences and policy.

Advisory board members shared their perspectives on Intellistack's role in advancing healthcare operations and patient care:

"Digital maturity in healthcare is ultimately about performance how effectively data supports decisions, workflows, and patient outcomes. Intellistack Streamline puts data directly in the hands of care teams, enabling faster, safer, more consistent delivery of care. Joining the Healthcare Advisory Board is a great opportunity for me to contribute to Intellistack's work to transform patient care through high-performing workflow solutions."

- Phil Morton, Former Head of Technical Assurance Services, NHS England

"Intellistack Streamline is unique in its ability to provide access to critical data without putting that data at risk. It provides an intuitive user interface that puts control directly in the hands of the end user, allowing for faster, more accurate decision-making without involving IT. Streamline is the perfect tool for care teams and the entire patient experience. From intake through billing, it just works!"

- Jim Costanzo, Advisor to Silversmith Capital Partners and Former Global Head of Healthcare, EY

"Value-based health care and digital transformation are inseparable for providing sustainable high-value health services in a world where patient outcomes and experience, evidence-based decision-making and cost matter to everyone. Intellistack Streamline provides health systems with high value-based healthcare digital and AI workflow solutions that deliver for tomorrow, today."

- Professor (Dr.) Rob Orford FRSB OBE, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, University of South Wales

"Ignoring technology is no longer an option. Healthcare should be cautious by instinct, not resistant by default. When technology protects clinical judgment and empowers care teams to deliver safer, more consistent, and more humane care, adopting it becomes a professional obligation. In seeing Intellistack Streamline, I believe this is the kind of technology healthcare needs and why I'm excited to support the company through its Healthcare Advisory Board."

- William A. Conrad, M.D., Former Chief Medical Officer, Providence Health

"The combination of hands-on clinical leadership, healthcare administration experience across public and private environments, and global consulting expertise makes this a formidable advisory board," said Aled Miles OBE, CEO of Intellistack. "Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to build products that address the real operational and compliance challenges healthcare organizations face today."

The formation of the Healthcare Advisory Board underscores Intellistack's commitment to partnering closely with industry leaders to ensure its solutions are purpose-built, secure, and aligned with the evolving needs of healthcare organizations worldwide.

About Intellistack

Intellistack is a leading provider of data capture and process automation solutions that help organizations optimize the value of their data. Backed by PSG Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners, Intellistack delivers both standalone productivity products including form-building, document-generation, and eSignature software under its Formstack and Formsite brands and a market-first secure, no-code process automation platform under the flagship Intellistack brand.

Whether serving small businesses or global enterprises, Intellistack empowers organizations with secure, scalable tools for data collection, activation, and workflow orchestration. Since its founding in 2006, the company has been trusted by more than 30,000 organizations worldwide including more than 1,000 healthcare providers to digitize what matters, streamline processes, and securely unlock productivity.

To learn more, please visit Intellistack.com.

