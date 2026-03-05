Voyager Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: VOYG) a leading space, defense and national security company enabling mission-critical solutions across domains, is participating in the following upcoming conference:

BofA Global Industrials Conference, March 17 18, London Management will present and participate in investor meetings.

Management will present and participate in investor meetings. JP Morgan Industrials Conference, March 18, Washington, D.C. - Management will present and participate in investor meetings.

- Management will present and participate in investor meetings. 38th Annual Roth Conference, March 24, Laguna Niguel, Calif. - Management will present and participate in investor meetings.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit www.voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

