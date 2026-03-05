Stamus Networks Appoints Mark Firmin as CEO and Patrick Deane as CFO

New leadership signals the next phase of growth, bringing proven go-to-market execution and financial discipline to a company at the forefront of transparent network detection and response.

PARIS and INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, the global leader in Suricata-based network security and creator of the Clear NDR platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Firmin as Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Deane as Chief Financial Officer. Together, Firmin and Deane bring the operational experience and financial discipline required to accelerate Stamus Networks' global expansion at a defining moment for the network detection and response market.

Mark Firmin - Chief Executive Officer

Firmin brings more than 25 years of experience founding, scaling, and successfully exiting B2B technology companies across the United States and Europe. His background spans enterprise software, SaaS platforms, and early-stage venture investing. Most recently, he co-founded and served as CEO of eTreem, Inc., a B2B payments platform, leading the company from inception through capital raise to strategic acquisition within three years. Over his career, he has successfully exited six technology businesses - four to strategic acquirers and two to private equity firms, including the acquisition of ACOMPay by American Express.

A seed-round investor in Stamus Networks through VisionTech Partners and a board member since 2025, Firmin steps into the CEO role with a deep understanding of the company's technology, market position, and strategic direction.

"Stamus Networks is uniquely positioned at a moment when the cybersecurity market is demanding exactly what we deliver: precision threat detection with complete transparency and explainability," said Firmin. "Organizations operating in high-stakes environments - financial services, critical infrastructure, government, defense - cannot afford black-box security. They need detections they can trust, evidence they can act on, and outcomes they can explain to auditors and leadership. Our Clear NDR platform, built on Suricata's proven open architecture, delivers all of this at enterprise scale. I am excited to build our next phase of growth on that foundation."

Firmin is a dual U.S. and U.K. citizen. He holds a B.A. from Sheffield Hallam University and an M.Sc. in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University and has lived in the United States for more than 30 years, including nearly two decades in Indianapolis - closely aligning with Stamus Networks' transatlantic footprint.

Patrick Deane - Chief Financial Officer

Deane joins Stamus Networks with extensive experience in financial leadership and operational strategy, with a track record of building the financial infrastructure required to scale growth-stage technology companies responsibly. He will focus on strengthening financial visibility, operational discipline, and scalable processes to support the company's continued expansion across North America and Europe.

"Stamus Networks enters this next phase with strong technical foundations, a differentiated product, and growing global demand from organizations that require both precision and transparency in their security operations," said Deane. "My focus is ensuring we have the financial structure and performance visibility to scale confidently, investing in the innovation, partner enablement, and customer outcomes that define this company."

Positioned for Growth at a Market Inflection Point

Security leaders are under mounting pressure to move beyond the noise of low-fidelity detections. They must demonstrate measurable outcomes, defend their findings to auditors, and integrate network intelligence into broader AI-powered security operations. The rise of sophisticated, infrastructure-targeting threats has made high-fidelity network visibility a strategic imperative, not an optional capability.

Stamus Networks is built for this environment. Clear NDR delivers the accuracy and transparency that security teams in regulated industries and critical infrastructure demand, transforming raw network traffic into actionable, explainable intelligence with complete packet-level evidence. The platform's open architecture and deep Suricata heritage enable rapid deployment, reduce organizational risk, and serve as the network intelligence foundation for AI-powered security operations.

Trusted by leading financial institutions, government agencies, and battle-tested across nine years of NATO's largest cybersecurity exercises, Stamus Networks has established a unique position at the intersection of technical rigor and operational transparency.

"As AI-powered security platforms mature, the organizations that will lead are those with the most reliable, explainable network intelligence at their foundation," said Firmin. "The market is aligning directly with our strengths. We believe Stamus is positioned to execute with the discipline and velocity this moment requires."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks is the global leader in Suricata-based network security and the creator of the Clear NDR system. Designed to close visibility gaps and reduce alert fatigue, Clear NDR transforms raw network traffic into actionable security insights with unmatched transparency, customization, and effectiveness. Trusted by leading financial institutions, government agencies, and battle-tested over nine years in NATO's largest cybersecurity exercises, Stamus Networks delivers proven, high-performance network detection and response solutions. Stamus empowers security teams - delivering clarity amidst complexity - with greater control, fewer false positives, faster response times, and a more responsive, open approach than legacy vendors. For more information visit www.stamus-networks.com.

