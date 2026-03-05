1Point1 Solutions Completes USD 33.37 Million Acquisition Of Netcom BCC; Accelerates Global AI-First Expansion

Strengthens BFSI depth with nearshore & offshore capabilities across Central and Latin America

Positions company for 25% annual growth with disciplined margin focus

Advances multi-shore AI-led strategy

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Point1 Solutions Ltd., NSE-listed, AI-first Business Process Management (BPM) company, today announced the successful completion of its USD 33.37 million acquisition of Netcom Business Contact Center S.A., formally marking its strategic entry into Central & Latin American market.

?With this transaction, 1Point1 Solutions establishes an immediate nearshore delivery presence across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama, significantly enhancing its ability to serve North, Central & Latin American clients in regulated, bilingual customer experience environments.?

Netcom BCC is a banking-focused BPM specialist with strong domain capabilities across collections, KYC and verification workflows, fraud monitoring, customer onboarding and credit administration. The acquisition substantially deepens 1Point1's presence in the BFSI segment, which remains company's largest vertical globally.

?The integration is expected to nearly double 1Point1's FY27 topline, accelerating its evolution into a scaled, AI-first global BPM platform. Company has outlined a roadmap targeting approximately 25% annual growth while maintaining disciplined EBITDA margins in 25-30% range, supported by operational efficiencies and continued investments in technology and talent.

?As part of the integration, 1Point1 will progressively deploy its GenAI-enabled platforms across Netcom's operations to enhance productivity, compliance monitoring, quality assurance and customer outcomes. The combined entity will leverage multi-shore delivery strategy spanning India, Europe, North, Central and Latin America creating greater resilience, regulatory alignment and scalability for global clients.

?Commenting on the development, Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, said, "This acquisition is a decisive step in building a truly global, AI-first BPM enterprise. Netcom strengthens our BFSI capabilities and establishes a strategic nearshore presence in Latin America, enabling us to serve clients with greater agility and regulatory alignment. As we integrate our AI stack across operations, we are not just expanding geographically, we are scaling Human Intelligence at a global level, where technology augments expertise and drives measurable client outcomes."

?Fernando Murillo, Founder & Managing Director, Netcom Business Contact Center, added, "Joining 1Point1 Solutions marks an exciting new chapter for Netcom BCC. We built this organization on strong banking expertise, operational rigor and a people-first culture. With 1Point1's global platform, advanced AI capabilities and long-term growth vision, we are now positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients while creating expanded opportunities for our teams across Latin America."

?Looking ahead, 1Point1 remains committed to disciplined inorganic expansion, with plans to pursue 2-3 strategic acquisitions over next three to four years to further strengthen domain depth, geographic reach, and AI-led capabilities.

?This milestone reinforces 1Point1's ambition to build a next-generation, human-intelligence-led BPM enterprise-where intelligence scales seamlessly and growth is driven by disciplined execution.

?Following this acquisition, 1Point1 Solutions now operates nine delivery centres across five continents, serving more than 100 marquee clients with a team of over 8,000 professionals worldwide.

