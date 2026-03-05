EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO, Nomyx Partner to Provide Issuers a Direct, Regulated Route From Tokenization to Trading



05.03.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Collaboration Connects Primary Issuance Infrastructure With Regulated Secondary Trading Through tZERO's Broker-dealer and ATS Ecosystem NEW YORK, NY - March 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced a partnership with institutional tokenization platform, Nomyx , to support issuers seeking compliant infrastructure for tokenized securities. Through this relationship, Nomyx will integrate its tokenization capabilities with tZERO's regulated broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) and on-chain custodial infrastructure - enabling issuers to move seamlessly from primary issuance to potential secondary trading in a compliant market environment. As part of the collaboration, Nomyx can now offer issuers a more complete lifecycle solution: tokenization services paired with a direct pathway to regulated primary issuance and secondary liquidity through tZERO's SEC- and FINRA-regulated broker-dealer ecosystem. This provides issuers with: A credible and compliant route to market

Integrated infrastructure spanning issuance through secondary trading and institutional on-chain custody

Access to regulated digital asset securities workflows designed for institutional-grade participation "Our partnership with Nomyx reflects a shared commitment to bringing institutional-grade infrastructure and credibility to tokenized markets," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "Issuers are increasingly looking for solutions that don't stop at tokenization but connect directly into end-to-end regulated trading environments. By working together, we're helping bridge that gap, and creating yet another pathway for some of our services." By aligning with tZERO's regulatory framework, Nomyx strengthens its ability to serve issuers seeking not only tokenization technology but also access to compliant market infrastructure that supports long-term capital formation and investor participation. "Our focus at Nomyx is to simplify tokenization and deliver a complete system built for institutional adoption," said Ubair Javaid, CEO of Nomyx. "This partnership gives our clients a clearer path to secondary liquidity and broader market access. By aligning with tZERO's regulated trading infrastructure, we are connecting primary issuance with compliant secondary markets in a way that meets market expectations." Together, tZERO and Nomyx aim to support a more compliant tokenization lifecycle by connecting issuance capabilities with regulated trading infrastructure, helping issuers move from capital formation to secondary market participation and on-chain custody within a trusted market framework. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About Nomyx Nomyx is an institutional tokenization platform providing compliant infrastructure for compliant digital asset structuring, primary issuance, and lifecycle management. The company works with fund issuers and sponsors to bring private market and real-world assets onchain within a regulatory-focused framework designed for institutional participation. The Nomyx platform integrates digital identity and compliance controls at the protocol level, supporting KYC and AML workflows, investor eligibility rules, and jurisdictional transfer restrictions. Its architecture enables upgradeable token standards and governance features, allowing issuers to adapt to evolving regulatory and operational requirements. With cross-chain support, Nomyx provides flexibility across blockchain networks while maintaining consistent compliance and investor permissions. By combining issuance infrastructure, identity-linked compliance, and interoperable token design, Nomyx helps institutional sponsors modernize fund distribution and position their assets for participation in regulated digital markets. About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





05.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News