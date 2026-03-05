Corona Unveils "This Is Our Playa" Ahead of 2026 MLB Season, Leading Off with World Baseball Classic

The Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball reminds fans that only Corona makes the ballpark feel like a day at the beach through new media investments and an expanded player roster

Key News:

Corona builds upon its MLB partnership with the launch of "This Is Our Playa," an expanded marketing platform with licensing rights from MLB Players, Inc., featuring eight MLB players headlining new fan experiences.

an expanded marketing platform with licensing rights from MLB Players, Inc., featuring eight MLB players headlining new fan experiences. The brand is connecting with fans throughout the season, beginning at the 2026 World Baseball Classic with an extension of the MLB "El Beisbol Es Otra Cosa" campaign that celebrates the excitement of the Latino baseball community and a custom mural in Miami.

with an extension of the MLB "El Beisbol Es Otra Cosa" campaign that celebrates the excitement of the Latino baseball community and a custom mural in Miami. The brand is transforming MLB Opening Day presented by Adobe into a one-day vacation by partnering with Jomboy Media to deliver a unique content experience that only Corona can provide.





CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseball is back, and Corona, the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, is helping fans make the most of every moment with the launch of "This Is Our Playa." The season-long platform brings the beach mindset to the ballpark and reinforces the brand's belief that baseball's best moments - like the best beach days - are meant to be savored and enjoyed with Corona.

Starting at the World Baseball Classic, and continuing across key moments throughout the MLB calendar, Corona will remind fans everywhere that the ballpark is the ultimate "Playa" escape by blending baseball culture with the brand's signature sense of relaxation and contentment. Alongside existing partners Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr., Corona is expanding its player roster this season to include Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jeremy Peña, Cristopher Sanchez, James Wood and Eduardo Rodriguez. These players will help bring the campaign to life through content and storytelling that highlights how they find their flow - on the field and beyond it.

"The ballpark and the beach share the same spirit - they're places where slowing down, being present, and enjoying the moment are what matter most," said Rob Nelson, vice president of marketing, Corona. "Corona embraces these moments and our continued partnership with Major League Baseball provides a perfect opportunity to share that mindset with fans."

Corona at the World Baseball Classic

As an official sponsor of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in the US, Corona will continue its partnership with MLB on the league's award-winning "El Beisbol Es Otra Cosa" campaign during the tournament to bring fans closer to the game's most exciting players and celebrate the brand's Hispanic heritage. A special-edition episode airing during the World Baseball Classic will feature Corona player partner Ronald Acuña Jr. and spotlight his story, passions and connection to the game. Additional episodes featuring other Corona player partners will debut later in the MLB season.

Commissioned by the brand and painted by the award winning, Cuban-American artist Ivan J. Roque, a new mural in Miami will also showcase the spirit of the World Baseball Classic by bringing the love of baseball across different cultures together through a place we all share - La Playa. Fans can visit the mural displayed at the corner of Miami Avenue and 7th Street.

Corona at MLB Opening Day

This year's MLB Opening Day is shaping up to be the best one-day vacation of the year, and Corona is making sure fans are ready. The brand is partnering with Jomboy Media to bring exclusive content to baseball fans starting with the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast and Opening Night Livestream on March 25. Leading off coverage the next day, a Corona sponsored pre-show will feature a unique branded set, custom segments and surprise cameos from the brand's roster of player partners - leading into an all-day livestream for MLB Opening Day. Corona will also play a prominent role across other flagship Jomboy Media content, like The Warehouse Games and Baseball Today.

Throughout the 2026 MLB season, "This Is Our Playa" will continue to unfold, with additional fan experiences planned for later this summer - extending Corona's beach mindset into baseball's biggest moments still to come.

"This Is Our Playa" is the latest evolution of Corona's partnership with Major League Baseball - built on bringing people together to share unforgettable moments, both at the ballpark and beyond. For more information on Corona and to stay updated on all the brand's exciting activations for this season, follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball Players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. MLB Players, Inc. serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for all commercial business interests and licensing activities involving active Major League and Minor League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and X.

Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cc4fc95-8a9a-46f3-afa3-c25599192540