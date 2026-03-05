Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Vast Raises $500 Million to Boost its Haven Space Stations

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 5th

  • Equities are trading choppily Thursday morning as the Iran conflict enters its sixth day, with investors reducing risk exposure and oil prices climbing on renewed energy-market disruptions.
  • RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz will join NYSE Live this morning to speak to the impact of rising oil prices.
  • Next-Gen space station developer Vast has raised $500 million in fresh funding to accelerate production of its Haven space stations.
  • The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation will ring the Closing Bell to recognize distinguished acts of military valor.

Opening Bell
Pentair (NYSE: PNR) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
The NYSE welcomes the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Learn more about Vast's recent funding: https://www.vastspace.com/updates/vast-secures-500m-in-funding-to-accelerate-production-of-haven-space-stations

Skate with the Greats joined NYSE on March 4, 2026

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927154/NYSE_Market_Update_March_5.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927153/Skate_with_the_Greats_NYSE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5838601/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-vast-raises-500-million-to-boost-its-haven-space-stations-302705414.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
