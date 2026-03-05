Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bremont Watch Company: INTRODUCING BREMONT X FELIX THE CAT

'Watch Your 6, It's Felix the Cat'

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bremont, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), unveils a collaboration that unites authentic aviation heritage and the unmistakable mischievous spirit of one of the world's most enduring icons.

Bremont MB x Felix the Cat

Celebrating its passion for 'joyful watchmaking'-an approach long embedded within the brands DNA, and its long-standing commitment to military aviation, Bremont introduces a collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences inspired by Felix the Cat, a character whose legacy in the skies spans generations and continents worldwide.

Closely associated with U.S. Navy aviation squadrons, most notably VFA-31, aka the 'Tomcatters', where Felix the Cat is featured on the insignia, his story traces back to the original VF-3 squadron, which has been carried forward through successive redesigns to today's VFA-31.

Long regarded as a trusted good-luck charm for pilots, Felix the Cat has symbolised courage, humour, and fearless adventure since the earliest days of flight. Today he returns as the central character in the 'Watch your Six' campaign, drawn from fighter-pilot clock-position terminology. Together, these chapters cement Felix the Cat as a beloved aviation icon, perfectly aligned with Bremont's aviation roots.

The Bremont Altitude MB Meteor was the natural design choice for the Felix the Cat collaboration. Since Bremont was founded in 2002, its pilot's watches, have earned the trust of military and civilian fliers, adventurers, collectors and enthusiasts. None more so than the MB series, specifically designed to withstand the punishing procedures used in testing 'Martin-Baker' aircraft ejection seats.

In 2025, Bremont proudly built on this legacy and introduced the latest iteration of the MB, the Altitude MB Meteor, a dynamic new iteration of the MB concept: refined, upgraded and streamlined, while retaining the features that have defined celebrated MB models for 16 years.

The Grade 2 Titanium Altitude MB Meteor 'Felix the Cat' takes the iconic 42mm design and renders it entirely in a tactical 'stealth black' DLC finish to dramatic effect. The 3-part Trip-Tick case construction houses a PVD Titanium knurled barrel which extends to the knurled titanium crowns.

Felix the Cat artwork is applied directly onto the stealth black dial, cheekily running away with the number 6 which, along with all applied numerals and indexes are filled with high-grade white Super-LumiNova (blue emission), to ensure optimum readability and clarity.

The bi-directional rotating inner bezel is operated by the roto-click mechanism which can be adjusted using the Titanium DLC knurled 4 o'clock crown-a signature of the Bremont MB design DNA.

The Bremont Altitude MB Meteor 'Felix the Cat' retains one of the MB's most iconic features: the looped 'ejection' pull handle on the tip of the seconds hand-in vibrant yellow and black nodding to the vibrancy of the original, iconic MBI. The minute track is also executed in bold and bright yellow. These bright yellow accents not only nod to flight safety standards but also serve as visual pops against the stealth black palette.

At its core, the Altitude MB Meteor 'Felix the Cat' is powered by Bremont's BB14-AH movement, built on a La Joux-Perret calibre, featuring 24 jewels, a 68-hour power reserve. The movement is suspended within a flexible rubber mount to absorb shocks and minimise impacts, while soft-iron shielding protects against powerful magnetic fields.

Turning the watch over presents an open case-back with Felix the Cat-inspired decoration, revealing the movement's fine finishing in gunmetal grey with Geneva Stripes. The timepiece is offered on a matt black DLC titanium bracelet with quick-release functionality or a textured black leather strap with box stitch detail. Built for comfort, endurance and resilience, the bracelets reinforce the lightweight and performance-led nature of the Altitude line.

Limited to 500 pieces worldwide, the Bremont Altitude MB Meteor 'Felix the Cat' collaboration is more than a visual statement-it's a reminder to stay bold, curious, and enjoy the journey.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926235/Bremont_MB_x_Felix_the_Cat.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926234/Bremont_Logo.jpg

Bremont Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-bremont-x-felix-the-cat-302705417.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
