The New Face of Coffee: Start.io Unveils the Young, Diverse Demographics Powering the U.S. Specialty Coffee Boom

Mobile-first consumer insights reveal why local audience composition matters more than ever in the coffee category.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / As challenger coffee brands expand aggressively across the United States, new research from Start.io reveals that the audience fueling this growth looks dramatically different depending on geography.

Drawing on anonymized, mobile-first audience data from its Consumer Insights and Audiences Hub, Start.io analyzed coffee enthusiast segments nationwide, as well as in two distinct markets: New York City and Nebraska. The findings underscore a critical reality for marketers: While coffee consumption might be common, the consumers behind it are anything but uniform.

Nationally: Across the U.S., Start.io identifies more than 10.4 million coffee enthusiasts. Nationally, this audience skews young, with 50.9% falling into the 18-24 age bracket. Gender distribution is evenly split at 50% male and 50% female. Income distribution is broad, with 34.1% earning less than $25,000 annually and 14.6% earning between $100,000 and $149,999.

New York City: In New York City, where challenger coffee brands including Blank Street, Luckin Coffee, and Cotti Coffee are gaining ground, the demographic composition of coffee enthusiasts shifts meaningfully compared to the national average. In NYC, 43% of coffee enthusiasts fall into the 25-34 age bracket, while 42.1% are 18-24. The gender split skews heavily male at 62.7%, compared to 37.3% female. Income distribution reveals sharp polarization: 33.2% earn less than $25,000 annually, while 20.1% fall into the $100,000-$149,999 range.

Nebraska: In Nebraska, where drive-thru specialty chains like Scooter's have seen rapid growth, the audience skews even younger than the national average, with 56.8% in the 18-24 category. Gender tilts slightly female at 53.1%. Income distribution is more evenly spread across brackets compared to NYC, with 27.1% earning under $25,000 and meaningful representation across mid-tier income levels.

As challenger coffee brands expand across U.S. markets, Start.io's research highlights how audience composition varies significantly by location.

"Coffee may be a universal ritual, but coffee enthusiasts are not a monolith," said Omri Barnes, CMO at Start.io. "Our data shows that brands looking to grow in this highly competitive category need to understand the demographic nuances of each market. A strategy that resonates in New York City may look very different from one that succeeds in Nebraska."

Start.io's Consumer Insights and Audiences Hub provides marketers access to tens of thousands of mobile-first audience segments and location-based insights, enabling brands to explore national, state, and city-level differences and activate campaigns across leading DSPs.

To explore the full coffee enthusiast analysis and additional audience insights, visit here.

