The 1 MW testing facility is located in Xuwei New Area, Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. It is designed to generate long-term field data on large-area perovskite modules in coastal conditions.A 1 MWp perovskite PV field-test plant in Xuwei New Area, Lianyungang, in China's Jiangsu province, was connected to the grid and entered full operation in late February 2026. The project, formally named the Xuwei New Area Novel Perovskite Distributed PV Demonstration Power Station, was developed and is owned by Jiangsu Fangyang New Energy Investment Co., Ltd., the renewables investment platform of Fangyang ...

