Andersen Consulting strengthens its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Opinno, a global consultancy headquartered in Spain that integrates digital transformation with corporate innovation.

Founded in 2008, Opinno helps organizations rethink how they innovate, transform, and grow in the digital economy. The firm applies design thinking, agile methodologies, and open collaboration models to deliver results across three core areas: digital transformation, innovation, and content and ecosystems. Its digital transformation practice emphasizes AI from both strategic and design perspectives, while its innovation practice accelerates the development and market launch of products and services. Through its content and ecosystem programs, Opinno drives engagement and helps build connected, future-ready organizations.

"At Opinno, innovation and digital transformation are more than processes; they are channels for meaningful impact," said Pedro Moneo, founder and CEO of Opinno. "Our hybrid consulting model combines entrepreneurial creativity with corporate rigor. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting gives us the scale and reach to amplify that impact for organizations navigating transformation globally."

Global chairman and CEO of Andersen, Mark L. Vorsatz, added, "Opinno brings complementary capabilities that strengthen our consulting platform. The firm's hybrid model reinforces our shared commitment to delivering integrated, sustainable solutions that create lasting value for clients."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

