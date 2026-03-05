BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Reports Annual 2025 Operating and Financial Results

A Year of Disciplined Execution as BioLargo Gained Commercialization for Several Business Segments with $3.9 Million Cash Balance at Year End

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, today announced that its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025. To view the filing in its entirety, please see: https://www.biolargo.com/sec-filings

BioLargo, Inc. President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert, commented, "2025 was a year of great accomplishment and great adversity, where, on the one hand, we managed through the termination of our largest customer's license and that loss of revenue, and, on the other, grew our engineering services revenue by 98%, and advanced our other business projects and divisions. We did what we said we would do, making significant commercial advancements in several business segments, setting the stage for revenues in new areas in 2026."

Calvert, concluded, "These accomplishments produced increased enterprise valuations in our Clyra Medical Technologies and Cellinity Battery divisions, both of which raised capital in 2025. Our Company remains very healthy with $3.9 million cash balance and varying shots on goal across several industries. We are as optimistic as ever with our emerging solutions surrounding surgical and wound care products, water treatment for the global PFAS contamination crisis and battery energy storage technology. We look forward to continuing our commercialization efforts and ramp in 2026."

2025 and Subsequent 2026 Highlights :

BioLargo Subsidiary BEST Featured in Chemical Engineering Magazine for PFAS Breakthrough https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-subsidiary-best-featured-in-chemical-engineering-magazine-for-pfas-breakthrough

BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Highlights Key Opinion Leader Presentation of Exceptional ViaCLYR Clinical Results at Leading Wound Care Symposium https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-subsidiary-clyra-medical-highlights-key-opinion-leader-presentation-of-exceptional-viaclyr

BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies Secures First Stocking Order with Advanced Solution for ViaCLYR Wound Irrigation Solution https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-subsidiary-clyra-medical-technologies-secures-first-stocking-order-with-advanced-solution-f

BioLargo Installs AEC PFAS Treatment System at Lake Stockholm, New Jersey https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-installs-aec-pfas-treatment-system-at-lake-stockholm-new-jersey



Financial highlights

Assets at December 31, 2025, were $8,311,000, versus $6,785,000 in liabilities, which included $3,883,000 in cash and cash equivalents

Revenues for 2025 were $7,765,000, versus $17,779,000 in 2024 - engineering services revenues from third parties increased from $1,017,000 to $1,998,000

Net loss in 2025 was $15,189,000, versus $4,347,000 in 2024

Cash flow from financing activities was $2,051,000 for BioLargo Inc., $5,745,000 for Clyra Medical, and $425,000 for BioLargo Energy

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

