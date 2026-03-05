Dedham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - AliMed, LLC, a Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer and distributor, is introducing its own line of innovative hybrid gel-foam positioners, expanding its broad portfolio of patient positioners. This unique design delivers the benefits of all-gel positioners with up to 50% reduction in weight. These new positioners are being sold under the name AliBlue Lite Patient Positioners, and they build off the company's popular AliBlue Gel technology.

The construction of AliBlue Lite hybrid gel-foam positioners combines a memory foam core with the company's proprietary gel material to provide shape-conforming support and protection for fragile patient anatomies. In addition to the improved stability and support characteristics over conventional gel positioners, the foam reduces positioner weight by half, when compared with all-gel positioners.

Premium gel positioners have become popular thanks to their reliable support for long and complex procedures. The gel mimics a patient's own fatty tissue to provide clinicians with predictable "hold" and "give" while safeguarding against hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs). This protection is especially important for patients with fragile anatomies or those undergoing lengthy procedures.

Protecting the health and safety of staff is where the reduced weight of AliBlue Lite positioners comes in.

"As the world's nursing population ages, easing their daily lifting burdens becomes ever more important," said Peter Corash, Director of Marketing at AliMed. "Taking the weight of a chest roll positioner, for example, from 20 pounds down to 10 can make a welcome difference in neck and back strain for nurses lifting these positioners multiple times a day."

The new AliBlue Lite positioners are now available in a variety of formats, including chest rolls, dome positioners, head donuts, armboard pads, and heel pads. They offer the same durability and cleanability as the company's AliBlue Gel positioners, providing excellent value over long-term use.

AliBlue Lite fills a current gap in the market - providing support and stability that mimics a patient's fatty tissue, while helping protect staff from repetitive lifting injuries.

"We expect AliBlue Lite positioners to gain a following among clinicians who appreciate predictable positioning, while looking to reduce fatigue on nurses and other O.R. support staff," Corash said.

Contact a local sales representative to view a product sample or visit AliMed.com to learn more about AliMed's full line of patient positioning solutions.

Conforming gel-foam protection that's an easy lift



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10360/286243_4270334ed42d0afb_001full.jpg

Conforming gel-foam protection that's an easy lift



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10360/286243_4270334ed42d0afb_002full.jpg

Conforming gel-foam protection that's an easy lift



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10360/286243_4270334ed42d0afb_003full.jpg

About AliMed

AliMed, LLC manufactures and distributes acute and post-acute medical products and devices. For over 50 years, AliMed has innovated to deliver flexible supply chain solutions with superior service and products focused on improving clinician safety and enabling caregivers to achieve positive patient experiences that drive better outcomes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286243

Source: AliMed, LLC