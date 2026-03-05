Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solifi Joins the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers to Strengthen Support for the UK Broker Market

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi, a global provider of secured finance software solutions, today announced it has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as part of its broader UK growth strategy and commitment to better serving the broker-led commercial finance market.

Solifi

The move reinforces Solifi's dedication to deepening relationships with UK commercial brokers and supporting the infrastructure that powers modern secured finance.

"We are really excited to partner with NACFB. Brokers are central to the UK secured finance ecosystem," said Caroline Winch, VP Sales, EMEA at Solifi. "Joining the NACFB reflects our commitment to strengthening partnerships within the broker community and supporting the tools and infrastructure that enable brokers to deliver funding with speed, flexibility and transparency. As the market continues to evolve, technology must empower, not slow down, the proposal-to-payout journey."

The UK commercial finance market continues to demand faster credit decisions, greater visibility into lending criteria and stronger compliance frameworks. By aligning with NACFB, Solifi aims to further support broker-led funding models and help modernise the operational backbone that underpins asset and commercial finance transactions.

Solifi's secured finance technology enables lenders to:

  • Accelerate credit decisioning and deal processing
  • Increase credit flexibility through configurable workflows
  • Improve transparency across origination and servicing
  • Strengthen compliance and auditability
  • Enhance operational efficiency across the full deal lifecycle

Membership in the NACFB marks another step in Solifi's continued investment in the UK market and its long-term strategy to support brokers and lenders with scalable, modern infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.solifi.com.

About Solifi

Solifi is a global secured finance software company that delivers mission-critical solutions across the full finance lifecycle. Its platform helps lenders and lessors manage risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better customer experiences. Solifi serves banks, captives, independents, and other finance organizations across multiple asset classes and regions worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842747/Solifi__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solifi-joins-the-national-association-of-commercial-finance-brokers-to-strengthen-support-for-the-uk-broker-market-302699721.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.