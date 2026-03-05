Lucanet Positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Intercompany Accounting Software by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intercompany Accounting Software vendors.

Lucanet has received strong ratings for its Intercompany Accounting Software. The solution demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

PUNE, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Lucanet as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intercompany Accounting Software, 2025.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Lucanet's Intercompany Accounting capabilities , part of its Consolidation Financial Planning solution and delivered on its CFO Solution Platform, offers a tightly governed and audit-ready approach to reconciling and eliminating intercompany balances across complex, multi-entity group structures. The solution's architectural separation between the SQL-based transactional layer and the OLAP cube enables finance teams to drill seamlessly from consolidated results down to individual intercompany postings, preserving analytical performance while maintaining full transaction-level traceability."

"By operating on a shared data model with consolidation and financial planning (CFP), intercompany reconciliation and elimination are executed directly within the same environment, reducing manual interventions, accelerating close cycles, and ensuring consistency across entities, currencies, and posting levels. Capabilities such as decentralized reconciliation at the subsidiary level, multi-GAAP support, and AI-driven contextual insights embedded across reconciliation and reporting workflows further strengthen control and accuracy. With these technology-led strengths, Lucanet has received strong ratings for technology excellence and is positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Intercompany Accounting Software."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Intercompany Accounting Software providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We're proud to be positioned as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Intercompany Accounting Software," said Lars Hilgefort, Lead Product Manager for the Consolidation and Financial Planning (CFP) solution at Lucanet. "Accurate, reconciled data is the foundation of efficient consolidation. Our approach of delivering intercompany accounting on a shared platform with CFP gives finance teams a single source of truth - reducing manual effort, accelerating close cycles, and enabling faster, more confident decisions across complex group structures."

About Lucanet

Lucanet is the CFO Solution Platform built for modern finance leaders to automate processes including consolidation and financial planning, extended planning and analysis, disclosure management, XBRL, ESG reporting, lease accounting, tax compliance and reporting, and banking and cash management. More than 6,000 companies around the world rely on our easy-to-use and out-of-the-box SaaS platform to help them lead with ease by managing their strategic and reporting needs with speed and accuracy.

The company is headquartered in Berlin with additional offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, and the United States. Together with an international partner network, Lucanet's professional service team and 900+ employees worldwide focus their passion and expertise on the performance and success of the CFO office.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

