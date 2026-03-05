iManage Insight+ Addresses AI Governance Gap with Enhanced Contextual Intelligence

Enterprise-scale data integration, cross-system connectivity, and multi-region support strengthen knowledge discovery and improve AI outcomes across the iManage platform

CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced advancements to Insight+ that expand how organizations connect documents, business data, and metadata across the iManage platform. The updates introduce enterprise-scale metadata indexing, deeper integration with external data sources, and multi-region deployment support, enabling organizations to uncover relationships across their knowledge and generate more reliable AI-driven insights while maintaining centralized governance.

Findings from the iManage Knowledge Work Benchmark Report 2026 highlight the urgency of this shift, revealing a widening disconnect between AI adoption and knowledge governance readiness. The research shows that 36% of organizations have already experienced document policy violations tied to AI usage, yet only two-thirds have centralized storage and formal governance controls in place. Meanwhile, a quarter of employees are using publicly available AI tools with limited oversight, contributing to content fragmentation across AI assistants, chat histories, and external databases just as contextual intelligence becomes essential to competitive advantage.

The Benchmark findings also indicate that while 72% of organizations report being extremely or very likely to implement new document management solutions within two years and the majority are actively piloting AI initiatives, persistent challenges such as poor data quality and unclear use cases continue to slow progress. Organizations increasingly require solutions that unlock value from existing content and deliver immediate AI benefit without introducing new fragmentation.

"Organizations aren't struggling to access AI - they're struggling to ensure AI can interpret their knowledge correctly," said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. "Insight+ addresses this by strengthening the context and connectivity of content already centralized within the iManage platform, enabling firms to improve knowledge quality, strengthen discovery, and deliver more reliable AI outcomes without compromising governance."

Key areas of Insight+ advancement include:

Enterprise-Scale Contextual Integration - Enriches the content with relevant and related metadata in external systems, making the content easier to find and use by humans or AI agents.

- Enriches the content with relevant and related metadata in external systems, making the content easier to find and use by humans or AI agents. Knowledge Discovery & Matter Analytics - Enables users to identify precedent across the entire DMS and knowledge collections through rich filtering capabilities and compare matters based on commercial terms and matter profile context to surface patterns and insights.

Enables users to identify precedent across the entire DMS and knowledge collections through rich filtering capabilities and compare matters based on commercial terms and matter profile context to surface patterns and insights. Data Warehouse Integration - Unifies structured business data about matters, clients, and personnel with unstructured content, eliminating the need to fragment knowledge across multiple systems while maintaining centralized governance.

Unifies structured business data about matters, clients, and personnel with unstructured content, eliminating the need to fragment knowledge across multiple systems while maintaining centralized governance. Multi-Region Deployment - Maintains data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements while preserving centralized discoverability across the organization, ensuring content stays where it belongs without sacrificing unified knowledge access.

Maintains data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements while preserving centralized discoverability across the organization, ensuring content stays where it belongs without sacrificing unified knowledge access. Expertise Discovery (In Development) - Forthcoming capabilities will surface expert knowledge based on demonstrated work product and matter involvement, transforming Insight+ from document discovery into a solution for connecting questions with proven expertise.



Reducing Fragmentation as AI Scales

Insight+ connects knowledge content with matter, client, and people context from external business systems. This approach makes centralized content more valuable for reuse, analytics, and future AI applications, reducing both the need and the risk associated with extracting and storing content in external systems where governance controls may not apply.

The capabilities also complement broader platform connectivity initiatives such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) by ensuring that content accessed across AI ecosystems is contextually rich, structured, and governed - improving the quality and reliability of downstream AI interactions.

Customer adoption reflects growing recognition that contextual intelligence through data integration is essential to unlocking value in institutional knowledge. Organizations are using Insight+ to connect content with business data, surface patterns across matters, and create knowledge environments that support analytics, discovery, and AI-driven decision-making while maintaining the governance controls that professional services require.

Customer adoption reflects growing recognition that contextual intelligence through data integration is essential to unlocking institutional knowledge value. Organizations across legal and professional services are deploying Insight+ to strengthen knowledge quality, reduce fragmentation, and prepare their environments for AI-enabled work at scale.

Join iManage at Legalweek and BLTF 2026

iManage will showcase these enhancements at Legalweek (March 9-12, New York City) and at the British Legal Technology Forum (March 10, London), highlighting its continued leadership in AI Confidence and governed knowledge foundations. Visit booth #116 at Legalweek and booths A24 and A2 at BLTF to learn more.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com